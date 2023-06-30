At a time when public resources are growing rapidly to address the problem of homelessness, the city of Mankato took a sensible step to set up basic rules of cleanliness and safety for public spaces increasingly occupied by people who seem to have no other place to go.
The Mankato City Council passed an ordinance Monday that prohibits people occupying public spaces like the civic center skyways, Intergovernmental Center doorways and bus stops from a number of negative behaviors. It prohibits lying down, engaging in disorderly conduct, bringing in animals or shopping carts, playing loud electronic devices, urinating and defecating, consuming alcohol or drugs or blocking passage of others.
Some individuals were storing possessions and even cooking in the Cherry Street bus stop. All address previously witnessed behaviors by the public or evidence found by city staff.
Police will not create any kind of “crackdown” but will respond to citizen complaints and talk respectfully to those who are in violation and encourage them to take advantage of local resources. Those in violation could be charged with misdemeanors.
City Councilmember Mike Laven asked where the homeless will go once they have been asked to leave places in which they have taken refuge. That’s a fair question, but also one that can be answered more and more by homeless support in Mankato. The Connections Ministry has been providing winter night lodging at its various churches and the Salvation Army has been open during the day.
The council did approve support for a new $18 million combination homeless shelter and supportive housing to be built near downtown Cub Foods in the next two years. More resources are coming to agencies that serve the homeless through a $1 billion investment from the state into housing and homelessness.
Minnesota Valley Action Council recently received more funding to do homeless outreach and homelessness prevention in the Mankato area as the Legislature added $50 million to the statewide program.
So the community has stepped up its efforts to address the homeless problem, which is a difficult problem to solve.
But keeping public places clean and safe must also be a priority. Civic center staff has heard from convention goers and out-of-town guests about the safety and security and cleanliness of the parking ramps and skyways. Councilman Mike McLaughlin said he and his family saw human waste in a parking ramp while going to a movie downtown.
The city has taken a measured approach and will be proactive helping homeless get resources they need. The community is building a social and physical infrastructure to address the homeless problem. While an ordinance to address behavior may seem mean-spirited to the homeless, it’s more of an effort to help solve one small piece of a very large the problem.
