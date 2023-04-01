Thumbs up to a Minnesota State University class that focused on the Connections Shelter for its service learning project, which includes a future public awareness event about homelessness.
Students in the “Human Relations in a Multi-cultural Society” class are collecting items and donations for the seasonal emergency shelter’s first Kato Sleep Out, which will be April 14. Participants will camp out in either a car or a tent outside the Connections office at 800 S. Front St. with the goal of raising awareness and funds for the shelter, which serves the homeless in the Mankato area.
The support is obviously needed as the seasonal shelter is closing earlier than hoped — April 15 instead of May — because of a budget shortfall.
Those interested in participating in the sleep out can sign up on Connections’ website. Participants can sign up either as individuals or a team with a $25 registration fee and have a goal of raising $500.
Teams or individuals that successfully meet that target can leave the sleep out early. The MSU class is also hosting a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the event.
The students’ efforts not only expand their own knowledge about local homelessness, but by organizing a public event, they are spreading that awareness.
Bright investment
Thumbs up to Crown Beverage Packaging for its plans to add a massive solar array next to its Mankato plant.
The company, better known locally by its former name of Crown Cork & Seal, is part of a global company that has set a goal of getting 75% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
The project works well for the aluminum can manufacturer as there is a large vacant parcel just north of the plant, which is located between Riverfront Drive and Third Avenue.
The solar project comes atop a $2 million remodeling and upgrade to the plant last year.
The project bodes well for the community as it’s a sign the company plans to have a long future in Mankato. Crown is also planning for a potential expansion in the near future that could boost its production by two-thirds.
Crown, which has long provided well-paying jobs, is a good corporate citizen that will now also feature a clean energy future.
Hastings leaves it better
Thumbs up to Minnesota State University men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings for his astounding record and community commitment during a remarkable 11-year stay.
Hastings will take the helm of the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team next year in what will be a significant challenge.
Hastings compiled a 299-110-25 record, a .719 win percentage, the current highest percentage in Division I hockey and third all time.
But Hastings teams weren’t all about winning and losing. He led a group of men year after year to be great players and great people. He built MSU hockey to be a nationwide powerhouse and put on a great show for fans and the community each and every week during the season, win or lose.
We wish him success with his future team, except when they play the Mavericks.
Russian repression
Thumbs down to the latest outrage from the Kremlin, the arrest of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who has been charged with espionage.
It is believed to be the first such detention of a Western journalist in Russia since the Cold War ended more than 30 years ago.
Yet the repression imposed on Russia by Vladimir Putin makes such deplorable acts almost predictable. Gershkovich, 31, seems likely to share the hellish fate of Paul Whelan, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, who was arrested in Russia, convicted of spying and sentenced to a 16-year prison term in 2020.
The Biden administration was unable to secure Whelan’s release in the prisoner swap that freed basketball star Brittney Griner last year. Whelan remains incarcerated.
The State Department has warned Americans against traveling to Russia. Gershkovich is just the most recent example of why.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.