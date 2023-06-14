Why it matters: Temporary shelter and housing are basic needs for people to be able to find work and transition to permanent housing.
A plan supported Monday by the Mankato City Council for an $18 million homeless shelter and transitional housing development marks a significant turning point in the region’s efforts to address homelessness and the critical need for housing.
We’ve long supported any and all efforts to serve a growing homeless population in the region and to serve those who just need a safe and consistent place to stay to meet the challenges of everyday life. The plan is remarkable in the numerous agencies and nonprofits that have joined together to bring the plan to fruition. Funding appears to be coming into place, assisted by state, federal and local governments as well as some nonprofit and private organizations.
The development would combine an emergency shelter and transitional housing in a three-story development that also would provide assistance with chemical dependency, health care issues, employment, transportation and other client needs. These kind of complexes are common in the metro area, but organizers say it would be the first in outstate Minnesota.
And for nearly two years, numerous groups have been involved in the planning to have the project at the shovel-ready stage to take advantage of part of the $1 billion the Legislature has allocated for housing and homelessness. These organizations — such as Connections Shelter, a group of churches that has been providing emergency night shelter, and the Salvation Army, which has been providing meals and day services — have learned about the population they are serving and know their needs.
The city of Mankato has been a leader in tracking the homeless and housing shortage problem and directing funds to the effort. Blue Earth County has committed $2 million in American Recovery Act funds to the project. Partners for Housing, a long reliable provider of transitional housing, will also be part of the effort.
The project would offer 20 emergency beds, 30 non-congregate units that could house two to three people, and 40 supportive units of varying sizes for people who might not be welcomed in other apartment buildings. The complex will not turn people away even if they show active drug or alcohol use.
That’s the right approach, because it would be addressing some of the root causes of homelessness. The supportive housing would work with employers in helping people who might have criminal records or other barriers find recovery and find a job. Without this development, the homeless would continue to gather under bridges, in parks and on street corners where they carry signs asking for help, sometimes with small children in tow.
As Blue Earth County Administrator Bob Meyer said recently it’s very difficult to help people with heath care, mental illness or chemical dependency if they don’t know where they’ll be sleeping at night.
They’re going to get help now. And the community should get behind that effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.