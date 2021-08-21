Thumbs up to the ongoing renovation and protection of the Hofmann Honey Farm near Lake Elysian.
Larry Hofmann and his wife, Jan, moved from the Twin Cities suburbs to live on his family’s homestead earlier this year. Larry’s great-grandfather bought the farm land in the 1870s and the family soon began raising bees and selling honey.
Hofmann and Waseca County Historical Society Executive Director Joan Mooney have been working to preserve the honey farm’s structures and legacy.
It became the only apiary with existing buildings to be listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. That designation helped bring state Legacy Fund money to restore the exterior of some of the buildings. Recently the site became eligible for more funding for renovations.
The honey farm is a unique and important piece of area history that will fortunately be preserved with hopes of making it an interpretive site more of the public can enjoy.
Restored building boom
Thumbs up for plans to restore and renovate the 102-year old Landmark Building into high end apartments with a micro-distillery and event space.
The $12 million project by developer Jon Kietzer is going through the planning and zoning process with the city of Mankato and would be done in tandem with the renovation of the City Center Hotel.
The two properties would be connected with skyways. The Landmark building would be expanded by about a third and a fourth floor would be added for high end apartments with garden terraces. The building would have 21 two-bedroom units, 7, one-bedroom units and 5, three bedroom units.
The project could start as early as October with hotel renovation next spring.
The development would bring another signature building to downtown Mankato and meets the city’s goal of more housing in the City Center.
Nothing funny here
Thumbs down to an event participant at the Kandiyohi County Fair who didn’t recognize that paying homage to a 1980s TV show with a homemade car decorated with a Confederate flag could be offensive.
Whether you were a fan of the “Dukes of Hazzard” show or not, riding around a track with a Confederate flag flying is offensive today any way you look at it. A symbol of the South when segregation and slavery were the practices of the day, the flag had no place at the fair.
To top it off, decals on the homemade car resembled local sheriff’s department symbols, enough so that the Kandiyohi County sheriff posted a statement on Facebook making it clear the fair vehicle was not connected to his office. What a nightmare for Willmar area law enforcement when calls for police reforms are being made across the country.
A needed change for GOP
Thumbs up to the ouster of Jennifer Carnahan as the head of the Minnesota Republican Party.
Carnahan, the wife of U.S. Rep Jim Hagedorn, R-1st District, resigned Thursday night as party chair, one week after a close associate of hers was hit with a federal indictment for sex trafficking. The party’s Executive Committee approved a severance payment of some $38,000, with Carnahan herself reportedly casting the decisive vote.
It seems odd, and inappropriate, for Carnahan to vote on her own severance. But of course the entire Anton Lazzaro scandal is odd and inappropriate. While there is no doubt that Carnahan’s in-party critics used the indictment to undo her April re-election as chairwoman, there is also no doubt that Lazzaro’s indictment and his ties to Carnahan (and through her to Hagedorn) was a serious problem for the party.
Carnahan sought over the course of the week to distance herself from Lazzaro, but it simply wasn’t believable. Lazzaro was one of 50 guests at her wedding, they did a series of podcasts together, they attended social functions together. Lazzaro was more than a random donor to GOP candidates and organizations.
Hagedorn, as we noted earlier this week, seems to attract people with ethical shortcomings. That is an unfortunate characteristic for a member of Congress.
