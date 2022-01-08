Thumbs up to the reliable service and consumer-friendly tradition that New Ulm Furniture provided to its community for 76 years.
The owner is headed for retirement but the send-off will be bittersweet for a town that has come to rely on the store for not only its products and service, but for 75-year-old Ben Pieser’s unending dedication to the community. He hasn’t had a vacation in three years.
Along with Pieser running a reliable business in town for such a long time, he was also noted to support New Ulm with his generosity and community engagement.
The area will miss the store and its likeable owner when it closes, but Pieser certainly has earned a well-deserved rest.
Meat price gouging
Thumbs down to the big four meatpacking companies for keeping meat prices, particularly beef, artificially high.
The companies, which control 85% of the market, have made record profits even when farmers and ranchers are often losing money and being forced to sell off herds because of low prices they receive.
A recent White House report said meat prices in the grocery store are the largest contributor to increased food costs for Americans.
President Joe Biden this week said the administration will spend $1 billion to help smaller and independent meat processors better compete.
More importantly, he has directed the Agriculture Department to more aggressively look at possible violations of the 1921 Packers and Stockyards Act, which was designed to ensure fair competition and protect consumers.
The pandemic caused supply chain problems in meatpacking, but it’s clear the cartel of big packers has been gouging producers and consumers.
A well-deserved pardon
Thumbs up to the state of Louisiana, whose governor this week issued a posthumous pardon to Homer Plessy, the Black man whose arrest for refusing to leave a whites-only railroad car in 1892 led to the Supreme Court ruling that cemented “separate but equal” into U.S. law for half a century.
The state Board of Pardons last year recommended the pardon for Plessy, who boarded the rail car as a member of a small civil rights group hoping to overturn a state law segregating trains. Instead, the protest led to the 1896 ruling known as Plessy v. Ferguson, which solidified whites-only spaces in public accommodations for decades.
Plessy v. Ferguson was essentially overturned in 1954 by the court with the Brown v. Board of Education ruling, which recognized that segregated public facilities were inherently unequal.
Plessy’s arrest, for which he was fined $25, remained on his record the rest of his life. Today it stands as a badge of honor.
Dick Cheney, patriot
Thumbs up to former Vice President Dick Cheney for appearing at the Jan. 6 memorial with his daughter Rep.Liz Cheney, a vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee.
The senior Cheney was once a member of the House of Representatives like his daughter, and also served as the U.S. secretary of defense. He attended the House ceremony where Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered a moment of silence for the victims of the Jan. 6 attack.
Cheney, who these pages criticized often during his tenure as vice president, had the decency to show up and stand with his daughter and Democrats in defense of our democracy.
He notably called out his other Republicans for their opposition to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Asked about Republican leadership, who have renounced his daughter and removed her from leadership positions, he said: “Well, it’s not a leadership that resembles any of the folks that I knew when I was here for 10 years — dramatically.”
Cheney’s support for the Constitution, amidst Republican opposition to the investigation, shows how far beyond the norms the Republican Party has gone.
Kudos to Cheney illustrating that point.
