A push to restrict housing density in the North End neighborhood near Tourtellotte Park as developers look to build affordable housing stands as an unwarranted and unwise idea.
The Mankato City Council was right to reject a preemptive plan pushed by Council Member Mark Frost and some Tourtelotte residents to create restrictive zoning that would likely thwart a proposed affordable housing plan for land owned by the School Sisters of Notre Dame.
An initial proposal by developer Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership called for a three story apartment building, up to 49 townhomes on the 8 acre lot. But after an initial meeting with neighbors, developers appear to be working on revisions. The land is zoned R-2, which would allow townhomes, but not an apartment building.
Frost, who doesn’t represent the Tourtellotte area (Council Member Dennis Dieken does), was working with residents to get the city to expand Mankato’s rental density ordinance to the area at a time when the city has put tremendous resources into developing affordable housing throughout the city. Residents who spoke at the meeting Monday worried about increased traffic, pollution and noise that would be created in the well established Mankato neighborhood.
The rental ordinance was initially developed to limit the number of complaints in some established Mankato neighborhoods where homeowners were selling their homes for rental housing. That was a reasonable policy at the time and shouldn’t apply to the Tourtellotte development, as the area is zoned to allow townhomes.
And the School Sisters should also have their property rights respected. They see affordable housing as part of their mission, and so they favor such a development. They’re not in a position to donate the land as a park, as some have suggested, because they need the revenue to support their nuns’ health care needs in their retirement.
And finally, as Mayor Najwa Massad pointed out, developers have not yet officially submitted a plan. Once they do, it will go through the normal process of public hearings where residents will have a chance to speak their minds.
The pre-emptive plan by Frost and supporters was premature and somewhat troubling because it suggested that multi-family housing residents do not contribute to their communities in positive ways. It’s an old stereotype that would best be avoided.
The Good Counsel plan deserves a fair hearing and we hope the Council considers the importance of affordable housing in a growing community where hard-working people still face high prices for regular housing.
