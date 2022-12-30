The Mankato region has been recognized for its many successes in business growth, economic prosperity and collaborative and responsive government. Now, it has a chance to show how it can invest in human capital.
A plan forming among the city of Mankato, Blue Earth County and nonprofit groups to establish a homeless shelter/transitional housing project will be an investment in human capital. It’s an investment to assist and lend a hand up to homeless people, whose numbers have grown.
A plan presented recently to the Mankato City Council calls for a $2 million jointly funded project from the city and Blue Earth County to establish a project with up to 40 units of transitional housing as well as provide emergency shelter and case management. The need is real.
The Connections Shelter, operated out of the Mankato First Presbyterian Church, has a capacity for 40 people a night. It’s full every night with a waiting list of 17-20 individuals.
Dozens of volunteers managing the shelter and provide meals. The effort collaborates with the Mankato Salvation Army so there will not be gaps in the winter where shelter clients don’t have a place to go to get out of the cold.
Connections, a collaboration of several churches and headed up by Centenary United Methodist, also provides breakfast for up to 80 people a day at the Holy Grounds event at Centenary.
This volunteer effort, which sprang up several years ago, has been an impressive initiative that has elements of faith on a voluntary basis. At times, services are offered for those in such need.
The city/county collaboration would use funds designated for housing from the American Rescue Plan and options for federal block grant money as well. The state also may have funds available through its federal funding in the ARP.
The coming together of this funding makes it an opportune time to invest in this housing that can help people transition off government assistance and become job-holding, tax-paying members of society.
When people have stable housing, they’re able to stabilize the rest of their lives in terms of employment, health care and mental well being. Just as Mankato as a community has invested in streets, infrastructure and market rate housing, it’s appropriate to invest in housing that helps those most in need.
We urge the community to support the joint effort to develop another shelter and transitional housing in any way it can, through appropriate funding, volunteering and advocacy to public bodies.
