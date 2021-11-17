It’s not always easy to recognize that hunger remains a problem in the Mankato area when we see beautiful new office buildings rise with each year and look at the bustling retail trade at the mall and other places.
But hunger remains an issue in the Mankato area. At the ECHO Food Shelf alone, 1,700 households receive 160,000 pounds of food each month. As we approach Thanksgiving, ECHO will be helping like it did last year providing 1,189 families with a full Thanksgiving meal.
Feeding Our Communities Partners, which operates the BackPack, Power Pack and Summer Pack food programs for area school children provided 226,840 meals to 1,070 students in 29 schools in 2019-2020.
ECHO was established 40 years ago and has grown from a 1,600-square-foot storage area in a small building to the former DeGroods Appliance building that is five times that size. The community has supported ECHO for all those years and raised $600,000 to buy the DeGroods building where, since 2010 users. can shop for their own choices instead of having a standard food box.
But a recent report also showed hunger knows no boundaries. It is not limited to any one demographic. Some 160,000 active duty military members have difficulty providing food for their families. The report by Feeding America, which works with 200 food banks, shows hunger can show up in surprising places.
Lower-ranking military members have relatively low pay and housing allowances don’t always cover rent. They’re disqualified for food stamps as their housing allowance is counted as income. That’s a rule Congress and the Pentagon can and should change. In fact, a food distribution program specifically targets members of the military in San Diego.
As we approach the holidays, we come to appreciate a good meal and the company of family and friends. We should extend our charity and generosity to help others do the same by donating to the local food shelves.
To support the ECHO Food Shelf go to:
To support Feeding Our Communities Partners:
www.feedingourcommunitiespartners.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.