Why it matters: Attempts at illegal border crossing have declined since a get tough policy was put in place.
Tough problems like illegal immigration, it turns out, can be solved with a little help from friends.
The Biden administration and Mexico have been working together to stop the flow of illegal border crossings that start in places like Venezuela, Guatemala and Haiti and end at the U.S.-Mexico border.
For its part, the Biden administration has created stiffer penalties for attempting to cross the border illegally. One can be banned from entering the U.S. for five years if caught making multiple attempts to cross illegally.
Mexico is escorting groups converging and crowding the border to camps more inland where they can apply for asylum with a new phone app. The Mexican government deployed hundreds of soldiers to Juarez to fight crime but also to discourage events like when hundreds of migrants stormed a bridge in an attempt to cross to El Paso recently.
A law that barred migrants from entering the U.S. during the pandemic, Title 42, recently expired but the predicted overflow chaos at the border did not happen. In fact, U.S. authorities say they currently have detained 1,600 people at the border, compared to 5,000 to 6,000 during days previous to Title 42 expiring.
In late June, border agents apprehended 654 people trying to cross illegally, compared to 2,000 a day in early May before Title 42 expired.
The concerted efforts between Mexico and the U.S. are working to quell attempts at illegally crossing so far.
A tent encampment on the Mexican border that was the site of earlier chaos that left dozens dead now has just 80 inhabitants, down from 240 in May. Many left as they were able to apply for asylum in other places through a better performing U.S. phone app.
But some migrants were returned to their home countries from Mexico by Mexican authorities for various reasons. President Joe Biden has himself verbalized the U.S. policy: Don’t try to cross illegally. You’ll be sent back.
The Biden/Mexico partnership seems to have flown under the radar of many news organizations, though The New York Times is now recently giving it more daylight. All the while, the Biden administration seems to be time and again, pulling victory from the jaws of defeat.
The U.S./Mexico partnership is working to create orderly immigration and granting the right to apply for asylum to those who obey the law.
