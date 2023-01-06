Most Americans can agree we have a problem at our southern border. While American law allows almost anyone from any country to apply for asylum — which is not citizenship — the system of assessing their eligibility is broken and overwhelmed.
President Joe Biden’s plan to provide temporary relief to the chaos through an orderly system, with help from Mexico, stands as a good start to solving this monumental and politically divisive problem. Biden’s plan is drawing criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. That’s a sign that it strikes the right balance between rights of immigrants to seek asylum and rights of Americans to feel safe at their border.
The plan will reduce the number of people trying to get in the country illegally because they will be given alternatives in Mexico to await their cases. But it also sends a clear message to immigrants, in Biden’s words: “Do not, do not, just show up at the border.” The system will allow people to apply for asylum from where they are and creates an online system that will help them set asylum appointments.
Much of the increase in attempted illegal border crossings comes from Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. Migrants from those four countries were stopped some 83,000 times in November alone. The Biden plan, working with Mexico to harbor the migrants, would eventually allow 30,000 a month into the U.S. provided they have sponsors, come through legal channels and go through a vetting process.
The Biden administration said it will begin immediately turning people away if they’re not following the rules and trying to enter illegally.
Illegal attempts at border crossing rose to a record of 2.38 million for the year ended Sept. 30. The new program aims to reduce that number and can be done through immigration rules over which the president has power.
It’s the first sensible and humane policy we have seen proposed at the border for years and the Biden administration deserves credit. Biden was right to speak strongly to immigrants who, again, have the legal right to apply but must do it in accordance with the administration rules.
While some in Congress criticize the plan as too soft (Republicans) and inhumane (Democrats), we have seen no groundswell from either party to change the U.S. asylum laws. And there is not likely such support from the American people, as many are only a few generations away from their own immigrant roots.
The plan to allow people to claim legal asylum and become working and taxpaying residents addresses directly the workforce shortage problems all American businesses now face. Many have said our path to growth is for allowing immigration and boosting the labor force.
Biden is to make his first trip to the border on Sunday and that is a sign he’s giving the issue the attention it deserves.
Biden acknowledged even if the plan calms the chaos and makes things temporarily better, it will not solve the immigration problem. For that, we need a bipartisan Congress to come together, with a push from business, to improve our immigration laws and preserve the idea that America can be a place for anyone to succeed.
