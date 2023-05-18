”Title 42,” the pandemic-era regulation under which the United States routinely deported migrants crossing the border, expired one week ago tonight.
Its expiration — and the beginning of new regulations intended to discourage illegal entry into this nation — appears to have eased the chaos that prevailed in places along the southern border earlier last week. The federal government said Monday that the number of migrants encountered at the U.S. southern border on Friday, Saturday and Sunday was 50% lower than the number in the three days leading up to the expiration.
Still, the lower number approached 5,000 a day. The United States appears likely to have some 47,000 migrants in custody by the end of the month. The situation is better, but it cannot be called good.
And, of course, there are no easy answers. The politics of crafting a workable policy is broken, partly because of sincere disagreements on the value of immigration and partly because some stakeholders believe they benefit, politically and/or financially, from a failing system.
We start from this position: The United States’ self-interest demands a higher immigration rate. This nation’s native-born workforce is aging, and our birthrate has been, and remains, too low to replace the departing workers. The decline in legal immigration demanded by the Trump administration and still in place today worsened the shortage and perversely heightened the incentives for illegal immigration.
Our self-interest also demands a secure and orderly border, for reasons too obvious to demand explanation.
And our sense of humanity demands an end to the ghastly conditions being endured today by migrants huddled on the border. Deterring migration has too often descended into cruelty.
None of this is new. What we have gotten over the years, from administrations and Congresses of both parties, is gridlock and inaction, mixed more recently with political theater from ambitious governors of red states. We have not seen a sincere and concerted effort to find a solution — and there seems little likelihood that such an effort is coming.
