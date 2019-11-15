The first day of public testimony on Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings offered faces and voices of credible and honorable witnesses that showed the seriousness of the proceedings.
These are people picked by Donald Trump and his administration, not “deep state” undercover spies.
And they saw something “wrong,” in the words of William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine. Taylor was handpicked by the Trump administration to fill in for the previous Ukraine ambassador, who was fired because she wouldn’t bastardize U.S. policy toward Ukraine via the crazy antics of Rudy Giuliani.
Taylor, a West Point grad and Vietnam vet with decades of service as a diplomat, told the House Intelligence Committee that it was “wrong” for Trump to withhold aid in exchange for getting dirt on his political opponents.
It’s also a national security issue. Russia continues to threaten Ukraine, and Congress approved the funds long ago to come to Ukraine’s aid. It’s possible some Ukrainians died because the aid was not delivered when they were expecting it.
Taylor also revealed more evidence of Trump’s attempted bribe to the Ukrainians as one of his aides heard the president on the phone with his team leader Gordon Sondland on the Ukraine issue.
The president asked Sondland about “the investigations” regarding Ukraine and Sondland replied they were moving forward.
Republicans used their interview time on the committee to resurrect talking points about Ukraine having interfered with the U.S. election instead of Russia, a lie thoroughly debunked by U.S. intelligence agencies.
They tried to argue, like Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, that the U.S. makes these kind of so-called deals “all the time.” The top diplomats easily refuted that, not to mention Mulvaney backing off of that shortly after he said it.
Republicans argued none of the witnesses heard directly from the president on the attempted bribery and security threats. Yet, they and Trump object to those with direct knowledge, including former National Security Director John Bolton, from testifying.
Republicans also stretched logic saying Ukraine is corrupt and that’s why the president was withholding aid. If Ukraine was so corrupt, why was Trump asking them to conduct a serious investigation?
To their credit, the diplomats declined to answer questions about their opinion on the impeachment or other questions that required conjecture. They stuck with what they knew and what happened.
In summary, Americans can take away a simple message on which to make their decision whether these are impeachable offenses.
Good, upstanding American patriots are telling the truth, and that truth involves the president of the United States attempting to bribe a foreign government to interfere in a U.S. election, all the while putting the safety of our allies and our own national security at risk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.