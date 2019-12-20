These pages have often made the case for President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.
In the interest of brevity, here are our top 10 reasons.
1. Trump committed bribe-like behavior in withholding nearly $400 million in security and military aid from Ukraine unless it announced an investigation into a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Ukraine is a country under attack by Russia, the country that has been the biggest threat to U.S. security in recent decades.
2. Trump fails to admit such activity was a mistake or lapse in judgment or even miscommunication. He calls the behavior “perfect.”
3. In a press conference he reiterated his preference for Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter. For good measure he suggested China also investigate the Bidens, further inviting foreign governments to interfere in U.S. elections.
4. Trump administration officials testified under oath, ignoring Trump’s directive to not appear and break the law, that the security aid was withheld in exchange for the investigation. “Everyone was in the loop,” said U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.
5. Trump and his administration refused to cooperate in with the congressional investigation. This refusal is unlike any other impeachment investigation in U.S. history.
6. Trump still supports the activities of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who continues to tout stories that U.S. intelligence agencies have long debunked. This is a threat to the integrity of the 2020 election.
7. Trump and his Attorney General William Barr continue their scorched-earth attack on U.S. intelligence agencies in the FBI and CIA.
8. Trump and Barr discredited their own Justice Department Inspector General’s report on saying there was nothing political about the FBI’s investigation of Trump and Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
9. Trump has refused to allow the testimony of key witnesses with first-hand knowledge of his behavior. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton and current Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney have not testified in the congressional inquiry.
10. Mulvaney and Bolton’s unwillingness to testify means they likely have additional damaging information on Trump.
We encourage citizens to support and call for the president’s conviction on the impeachment charges in the Senate.
