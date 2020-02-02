Even if you rejected the impeachment articles against President Donald Trump, you should be concerned about how the constitutional process of checks and balances has been eroded.
That will be the biggest question for our country’s leaders going forward.
The House has the sole power granted by the Constitution to impeach the president. Democratic leaders took their duty seriously. The articles of impeachment were drawn up with vigor and care.
The GOP Senate also had a majority of members who wanted to do their duty. This space has always advocated for witnesses from both sides as a way to provide the complete evidence a trial requires.
Two Republican senators agreed, admirably and realistically, that witnesses were needed, given the details of the political-dirt-for-Ukraine-guns scandal and the revelations in former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s book. A Bolton appearance may have sufficed to meet the GOP Senate majority leader’s goal of quick acquittal despite the damning evidence that likely would have surfaced.
GOP Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine can be lauded for their courage to put Constitution above party.
GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander, of Tennessee, also acted honorably and with conscience when he decided to come out against more witnesses, saying Democrats have proved their case, but he did not feel Trump’s mistakes in judgment amounted to an impeachable offense.
The most troubling response came from GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski who said it would do no good for her to vote for witnesses. Murkowski said the proceedings degraded the institution.
She told the Associated Press: “I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed.”
Murkowski’s statement requires all Americans to soberly contemplate their hallmark institutions and the serious threat they face as outlined by Murkowski.
We hope such a “failure” of Congress will strike a fire in those who wish to rebuild and shore up the eroding institutions of American Democracy.
