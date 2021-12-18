Thumbs down to 38 members of the Minnesota House GOP caucus for their condemnation of the Mayo Clinic and its efforts to eradicate the spread of the COVID-19 virus that has killed 800,000 Americans.
We cannot fathom what these members of the GOP were thinking.
The House members signed a letter to Mayo condemning it for requiring its medical practitioners and health-care workers to be vaccinated.
Local legislators Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe; Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska; and John Petersburg, R-Waseca, signed the letter.
The GOP cited a “large number” of Mayo employees who were upset Mayo required the vaccine for their employees who, if unvaccinated, could spread the virus and endanger the lives of patients.
It’s hard to imagine that thought process here. It’s likely it didn’t involve science but how many political points legislators could make with the unvaccinated and the uninformed.
The letter, apparently penned by Rep. Peggy Bennett, R-Albert Lea, threatens state funding if it enforces the mandate.
Mayo Clinic spokesman Karl Oestreich said it best in his response: “Beyond the ability to require vaccination, Mayo Clinic has a moral imperative to do so. Our staff provide care to transplant patients, cancer patients, immunocompromised patients and some of the most medically vulnerable people in the world. Mayo Clinic requires vaccination of our staff because it is the right thing to do for our patients and our community. Our vaccine requirement reflects the best available science. Our exemption process complies with applicable law.”
The letter also proffers the false notion that natural immunity is equal to getting the vaccine.
To their credit, some 26 other House GOP members did not sign the letter, but they will likely have to answer for the wayward 38.
These GOP legislators have gone beyond reason and rationality here.
Generous reading donation
Thumbs up to the recent donation by Mike and Tami Hoffman of a $1 million endowment to promote reading programs in three rural school districts.
Mike Hoffman is the nephew of longtime Delavan farmer and World War II veteran Mitchel Perrizo Jr., who was the epitome of a life-long learner. The funds will be donated in memory of Perrizo.
Blue Earth Area, United South Central and Maple River school districts will be the recipients of annual grants up to $15,000 starting this spring.
The Hoffmans are graduates of Blue Earth High School, and Mike is retired CEO of The Toro Co. They spend time between their Apple Valley home and their family farm in the Delavan area. They created the endowment in Perrizo’s memory because of his longtime embrace of reading and knowledge.
The money will be used for teacher training and to develop literacy programs and curriculum in the schools.
The generous donation will go to an important cause for these rural school districts and will be given in the spirit of Perrizo’s thirst for knowledge.
Embarrassing fundraiser
Thumbs down to the promotional giveaway at a hockey game in South Dakota.
The “Dash for Cash” event at a junior hockey game featured 10 local teachers on their hands and knees on a rug at center ice, scooping up $5,000 in donated $1 bills and stuffing them into their shirts and pockets. The promotion encouraged teachers to collect as much money as they could to help fund their classroom projects.
The promotion quickly drew outrage as critics noted the stunt turned schools’ chronic funding shortages into a public spectacle.
The promoters of the event no doubt had good intentions, but their charitable methods were not well thought out and they quickly apologized.
The event simply highlighted that South Dakota ranks near the bottom of U.S. states in teacher pay. Teachers spend about $750 a year out of their own pockets for classroom supplies and related expenses.
Perhaps a bit more state support for teachers and schools would be preferable to humiliating fundraisers.
