In our rapidly deteriorating civil society, inclusivity matters more than ever.
And Mankato leaders made a down payment on that idea in a public ceremony Tuesday with a pledge to promote inclusivity and commit to taking action to achieve that goal.
Mayors of Mankato and North Mankato, presidents of South Central College and Minnesota State University, the superintendent of Mankato schools, a state senator, county commissioner, police, Greater Mankato Growth, business leaders and faith leaders attended the ceremony and signed their names to an inclusivity pledge.
The pledge called for acknowledging Mankato’s indigenous history with the Dakota people and calling for a shared belief and understanding to a “united commitment as one inclusive community.” The pledge described the goal of the community to be one where “differences bring us closer together than divide us.”
The effort was led by the Mankato Diversity Council and the Minnesota State University Diversity and Inclusion department. It developed from a gathering of community leaders who wanted to respond to racist graffiti spray painted on the entry to West High School in April.
The graffiti read: “Immigration is white genocide.” It was in reference to a debunked white supremacist theory that birth rates of people of color would somehow eliminate a white race.
The idea behind getting people of influence and power to sign the pledge is one where people have a stake and make a commitment to not just embracing diversity, but taking action to create inclusivity.
“There’s some accountability behind that, but also this confidence that there’s a critical mass working toward the same end,” said Bukata Hayes, executive director of the Diversity Council.
These kind of events and community organizing help the Mankato area stand out as a place of inclusivity, which goes hand in hand with economic progress and quality of life.
The effort not only raises awareness of the issue, but reminds us that we all have a hand in making the community better through inclusive actions.
The turnout for the event and number of community leaders signing on was impressive. It was unique response to an ugly episode of racism.
The Free Press joins the community in championing the idea of inclusivity and bringing light to how these lofty goals can be achieved.
We look forward to seeing the success a year from now and will look to the signatories and others to show how the community has grown.
