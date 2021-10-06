Mankato area residents have an opportunity to learn about the area’s rich Native American culture and history with several events that will celebrate Indigenous People’s Day.
This year’s theme is particularly relevant today: “Belonging together: Our place in the world and our environment.” With natural disasters and severe weather events, to the growing culture wars, the topic seems useful for beginning a discussion of how we can coexist. Part of that comes from understanding. And understanding comes from education.
The celebration will host numerous showings (the first on Thursday) of “Dakota 38,” a documentary about the hanging of Dakota men at the culmination of the U.S.-Dakota War. It is told through the eyes of Jim Miller, a Native American and Vietnam veteran, who in 2005, awoke from a dream about 38 of his ancestors who were hung.
Miller knew nothing about the actual events of 1862 when he had his dream. Four year later he organized a 330-mile ride by horseback of Native Americans from South Dakota to the hanging site in Mankato on Dec. 26, an event that still endures today.
The Indigenous Day event also includes music and entertainment by Bluedog Band, a Native blues band, at the Mankato Hub Food Park on Friday, and concludes on Monday with a panel discussion featuring Minnesota State University professor Gwen Westerman, the first Native American woman named the state’s poet laureate.
The Mankato City Council in 2018 designated the second Monday in October as Indigenous People’s Day, following Minneapolis, St. Paul, Red Wing and Two Harbors in Minnesota and other cities nationally. It was approved to replace Columbus Day.
While Mankato’s Native American history began in a dark chapter in 1862, the reconciliation that has taken place, starting in the 1970s, has given birth to one of the largest Native American powwows in the country.
Indigenous People’s Day has become a significant occasion for reckoning the past and present and offers positive paths forward with opportunities for all to be educated and come together to understand our history and what it means to us going forward.
We urge all to attend the Indigenous People’s Day events and think about what it means to “belong together.”
A full list of Indigenous People’s Day events can be found at www.facebook.com/IPDMankato.
