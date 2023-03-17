On Monday night the City Council voted to do who knows what. On Thursday a high-speed chase resulted in some kind of mayhem. On Saturday the district’s congressman came to town and talked about unknown issues.
Welcome to a world without public information. Those scenarios are just a sampling of the little you would know or, more accurately, the large amount that you would not know if information didn’t flow freely.
As those who work in the field of accessing information, journalists find it easy to praise its advantages. We wouldn’t have jobs if there weren’t public government meetings to cover, court complaints to comb through, property tax records at our fingertips.
Yet, the information gathering isn’t just to keep us employed. We share that information with you. If you care about your community and about the use of your tax dollars, you want to know what’s going on. Being informed is a large part of what keeps people involved and striving to make their home a better place.
This week is called Sunshine Week in an effort to spread awareness about how public information and open government are key to a functioning democracy. Proof of this is abundant, from the disturbing testimony about what happened during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol to something as mundane as if a snowstorm will affect garbage pickup.
Although Sunshine Week wasn’t launched until 2005 by the American Society of News Editors (now the News Leaders Association), shining light on what our government bodies and systems are up to has always been invaluable. The framers of the U.S. Constitution knew that when they made sure to include the First Amendment.
Today we have the Freedom of Information Act, data practices laws, open meeting laws and shield laws that aid journalists in gathering public information. Doing so is still not without its challenges. Vehicle crash reports without names of those involved, court records that fail to identify where a crime happened and public meetings not given proper notice are all common problems in a world that sometimes prefers cloudiness to sunshine.
Recognizing how beneficial information is and the credibility of its source are responsibilities of every citizen. And we will keep doing our best to help out with that.
