While President Joe Biden’s opening volley to launch a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan brings some sticker shock, it’s a good start to addressing critical needs that have been eroding American productivity and economic growth for years.
The plan has something for every constituency: billions for broadband in rural areas, plans to impact climate change with electric car charging stations and addressing racial inequities through targeted investments.
That smorgasbord of projects may help gaining bipartisan support, and the plan would start off in pieces, so each might gain support along the many stops in congressional committees. Both are smart strategies.
We have long favored having bills standing on their own to get support instead of the lumping together of proposals into one giant bill. That way, projects rise and fall on their merits instead of depending on backroom political deals.
The rolling back of some of the 2017 corporate tax cuts will likely draw the most opposition, and again, the proposal pushes opponents to offer their own ideas. The Trump tax cuts lowered corporate tax rates some 40 percent. The Biden plan would raise the rate to 28 percent and would mean the tax cut of 2017 was only a 20 percent tax cut.
One could argue the 2017 cut underperformed in stimulating the economy. Some companies used it to buy back their own stock to protect wealthy investors.
To the surprise of some, Biden rejected raising the federal gas tax gas or increasing tolls. Those moves would raise taxes on the middle class and would not be in keeping with his promise to reject tax increases on anyone making less than $400,000 a year.
While we have long seen the sense in paying for highway improvements by taxing those who uses them through a gas tax, the Biden plan takes away one of the Republican talking points in opposing infrastructure upgrades.
These investments are critically needed. Road and bridges are far behind even basic maintenance schedules. Their deterioration hurts economic growth and productivity. After the stimulus works its way through the economy by putting more people back to work, some economists are expecting a return to slow economic growth below even the 2-3 percent rate during the Obama and Trump administrations.
Workers, business and consumers will benefit from a large infrastructure program. With his experience in Washington and the political capital he has built through the decades, we believe Biden has a better chance than both his predecessors of getting an infrastructure bill done.
And getting something done should be the bottom line.
