Even the headlines gave the Senate credit with the Associated Press exclaiming “Big win for 1T infrastructure bill: Senate shows it can act.”
It’s an obvious statement, but one that can give some relief to voters and taxpayers who’ve witnessed decades of Washington gridlock. The bipartisanship is almost as much good news as the bill’s passage itself.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, after passage of the bill walked off the Senate floor pumping his fists like he had just hit a homerun. And he did.
The infrastructure bill will be one of the biggest investments into badly crumbling U.S. infrastructure since the Interstate Highway System. By a 69-30 bipartisan vote, the Senate approved money for roads, bridges, water pipes, broadband and other projects that support how America works. The House is expected to pass it also.
The projects will bring thousands of construction jobs to every state and fix dangerous roads and bridges, some of which had to be closed down because they were in such bad shape.
It also protects coastlines from the impact of flooding and climate change, and it builds protections against cyberattacks on public utility systems and modernizes the power grid. Dangerous lead water pipes will be replaced.
In all, it calls for $550 billion in new spending over five years along with the other public infrastructure spending already in place.
These kind of public infrastructure bills long ago would pass easily with bipartisan support as almost every state and every member of Congress got something for their district. But Washington has become so dysfunctional and partisan over the years, even basic bills became political footballs used for talking points in the next election.
It will be a new talking point for Republicans and Democrats to actually tout that they got something done working together. Credit goes to a bipartisan group of representatives and senators who negotiated in good faith along the way to come up with a much cheaper alternative to President Joe Biden’s initial $2.3 trillion proposal.
Minnesota and the Mankato region are likely to benefit from the $65 billion in broadband that will go to underserved areas of the country. There are many areas with little to no high speed broadband in the region. The pandemic showed that broadband will now be a necessity not a luxury.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar told the Star Tribune the bill will help advance longstanding road projects in Minnesota, including Highway 14.
We’ve landed plenty of critical blows to Congress and both political parties for their past failures. The infrastructure bill is a win for Democrats, Republicans and the American people.
