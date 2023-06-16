The Mankato region’s biggest infrastructure challenge and threat appears to have been overcome with a cooperative state and federal funding plan for upgrading the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
It’s good news and another example of how government actually works to solve problems and provide services to the people at reasonable costs.
The city of Mankato faced a $90 million bill to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant, which also serves North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Skyline, Lake Washington, South Bend Township and Madison Lake. When final bids came in last year, the project was estimated to cost $60 million, $20 million over the engineer’s estimate. Then inflation hit. A year or so later, the cost had skyrocketed to nearly $90 million.
The city lobbied the Legislature to get the funding in a bonding bill approved at the last minute this year, providing the Mankato project with $35 million toward the cost of the project, a big win since early estimates put the legislative contribution at just $11.5 million.
Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz credited Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, and Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, with helping get the $35 million for Mankato. We agree they deserve much credit. The entire bonding bill can be seen as a bipartisan effort to get cities, schools and other public buildings the investments they need to maintain and repair infrastructure.
The state investment may help draw a $9.1 million investment from the federal government through funding directed by local members of Congress that are designated to specific projects. The practice of such funding used to be called “earmarks” and were discontinued for a while as excessive and unbridled spending. But a new process and more oversight have brought the money back into play. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith have the Mankato funding as one of their requests.
An increased capacity would allow Lake Crystal to join the partnership of cities using the Mankato wastewater plant. The $9 million in federal funds would help fund such an expansion. Adding Lake Crystal makes sense as updating its own system was estimated at $20 million.
Had the 65,000 regional users of the Mankato plant been forced to pay nearly all of the Mankato expansion or most of it, sewer and water bills could have risen by 300%. Some bills could have gone up by $200 a month for residential users and even more for businesses.
So it’s clear this government solution for infrastructure investments saved taxpayers money. Local legislators deserve credit for getting the Mankato money. Gov. Tim Walz also eventually supported the plan.
In this case, government isn’t the problem. Government solved a problem.
