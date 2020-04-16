Little comes to pass easily in a divided government. The insulin affordability bill that cleared the Minnesota Legislature and rapidly signed into law is a prime example.
An early version of the proposal nearly passed the Legislature last spring but a compromise fell apart in the final hours of the 2019 session. House Democrats and Senate Republicans dickered and bickered for months on the topic amid speculation that Gov. Tim Walz would call a special session if and when an agreement was reached.
But that agreement didn’t come until last week. Once it came, the measure sailed through both chambers in a jiffy — 111-22 in the House, 67-0 in the Senate. Those votes came on Tuesday; Walz signed the bill into law Wednesday morning.
The bill establishes two safety nets for insulin-dependent diabetics. One provides for emergency 30-day supplies for those who don’t have sufficient coverage for a $35 copayment. The other provides ongoing supplies for residents whose family income is less than 400% of the federal poverty level with a similar lack of drug coverage — about $50,000 for an individual or about $100,000 for a family of four. Copays would be $50 for a 90-day supply. Manufacturers are required to cover most of the costs for both approaches.
Nicole Smith-Holt, whose diabetic son Alec died while rationing his insulin because he couldn’t afford it, was a driving force behind the bill. She said Tuesday it doesn’t go as far as she and other insulin activists prefer, but it will save lives.
Meanwhile, Rep. Kurt Daudt, the House minority leader who doubles as director of public affairs for a Virginia “government relations firm” — a euphemism for lobbying firm — with pharmaceutical clients, was among the scattering of “no” votes. Daudt, R-Crown, called the bill unnecessary because insulin makers are now offering their own affordability programs.
We’re not so inclined to trust the people who created the affordability problem to solve it. And we also doubt Daudt’s credibility on any issue that affects the clients of his employer. He should pick one job and quit the other.
The insulin compromise took too long to reach. But belated as the agreement is, it will give relief to Minnesotans who desperately need it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.