The public health emergency surrounding the inability of diabetics to afford insulin continues as Minnesota Democrats and Republicans argue over an emergency insulin program.
Providing insulin through an emergency program should not be a partisan issue.
A working group of Democrats and Republicans at the Minnesota Legislature has been meeting for 30 days and have been unable to come up with a compromise. This comes after they were unable to pass a plan during the regular legislative session that ended in May.
Gov. Tim Walz has now called for public hearings on the subject so legislators can hear from people affected by the problem and from their constituents.
We urge legislative leaders to set up the meetings, as nothing else seems to be working.
The main points of disagreement appear to be how the program would be paid for and how it would be delivered. We favor Democrats’ plan to mostly have pharmaceutical companies pay for it, as they must take responsibility for the outrageous 300 percent price increase since 2002. But if the state needs to chip in to set up user-friendly distribution networks, that’s fair.
Doctors and pharmacists should be involved in an orderly plan. Patients should be able to access the emergency supplies without waiting 10 days for a doctor appointment.
While Democrats want eligibility set at 600 percent of the poverty level and Republicans favor 400 percent, how about compromising at 500 percent?
Lawmakers on both sides should agree to eliminate rhetoric that sounds more like they’re campaigning than trying to solve a serious public health crisis. Rhetoric on the Democratic side about Big Pharma and on the Republican side about tax increases is overblown.
Walz recently told the Star Tribune that it looks like both sides were turning “back into their camps” and moving away from compromise in the latest round of talks. That’s not what Minnesotans expect, and it won’t save one diabetic’s life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.