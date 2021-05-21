With a defense that seems to weaken with every bipartisan policy they vote against, Minnesota’s Republican members of Congress continue to cross the centerlines of their districts in an ongoing allegiance to the former president.
The GOP delegation voted Wednesday against a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection and storming of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., with most claiming it was somehow a partisan effort. First District Congressman Jim Hagedorn was on the bandwagon of the former president, who opposed the commission, while 35 Republicans (more than 15% of the House delegation) voted in favor of the commission that would be led by an even number of Democrats and Republicans.
It’s hard to imagine a Democratic partisan bill with that much Republican support.
The commission, modeled after the 9/11 Commission, would conduct an in-depth investigation into the attack. As more and more Republicans come up with narratives to describe the attack as a typical “tourist” event and otherwise downplay it, it’s important to separate the wheat from the chaff and get the facts.
Hagedorn said in a statement that House Republicans offered a “nonpartisan and balanced solution” that was blocked by Democrats during the leadup to Trump’s second impeachment.
That reasoning falls short and is likely at odds with thousands of voters in his district.
More than 190,000 people in the 1st District (51 percent) voted against Hagedorn in the 2020 election, including those who voted for the third party candidate. That doesn’t give Hagedorn room to embrace such a partisan position, defending a president who was impeached twice and who urged on rioters in his final days.
It’s troubling that a party that once called itself Independent Republicans in Minnesota has become so beholden to national party interests and the singular person who directs them.
DFL Party Chair Ken Martin points out the hypocrisy of the GOP vote against the commission, noting Republicans investigated the U.S. Embassy bombing in Benghazi for four months in an effort to smear presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Six different Republican-led committees investigated Clinton, finding mistakes but no cover-up or other wrongdoing.
The attack on the U.S. Capitol was among the most serious assaults on American democracy in history, representing a homeland attack, and yet Minnesota Republicans say they know enough.
Excuses for voting against the bipartisan commission were flimsy as well. Rep. Tom Emmer, 6th District, claimed the incident has been investigated enough and the commission will not help American “move forward and bridge the political divide.”
Eighth District Rep. Pete Stauber said he voted against the bill because other instances of political violence should also be investigated. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, 7th District (which includes Sibley County), pulled out the handy demonize-Speaker-Nancy-Pelosi rhetoric.
These Minnesota Republicans are out of step with their constituents who strongly favor bipartisanship and independence and who deserve the facts about the Jan. 6 insurrection.
