Thumbs up to Minnesota State University’s international student programs for continuing to achieve top rankings in the number of international students and positive enrollment trends.
MSU recently ranked 12th in the nation among peer institutions for its international student enrollment. While 1 in 22 students in America is from another country, at MSU, it’s 1 in 11 students.
That creates a richer educational environment for all MSU students, as international students bring cultural and life experiences to which American students are often not exposed. International students can help other students understand the broad views of the world, whether that be in art classes or business classes.
And while international student enrollment declined across the board during the pandemic, MSU appears to be making a strong comeback. While it lost more international students (28%) than the U.S. average (15%), its rebound gains are around 9% this year while the average of other universities is about 4%.
MSU has a long tradition of recruiting and enrolling international students. The university and the larger Mankato community are better because of their presence.
Overflowing hospitals
Thumbs down to those fueling a glut of patients in Minnesota’s intensive care hospital beds.
Last week, hospitals reported a 98% occupancy rate of adult intensive care beds when including COVID and non-COVID patients. That’s the highest ICU occupancy rate in the pandemic.
The high numbers compound the stress and pressure on nurses, doctors and other health-care workers.
The best way to reduce those numbers is for more people to get vaccinated and for those vaccinated to get boosters.
While even the vaccinated, particularly older people and those with underlying conditions, do end up in an ICU bed, most of the most serious cases and hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated.
M Health Fairview reported that among the 307 COVID-19 patients in the system’s hospitals, 72% were unvaccinated.
Protecting the BWCA
Thumbs up to the U.S. Forest Service for planning to reduce access to parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness next year because of overcrowding.
The decision to reduce permits to areas suffering from overuse is a good decision. The actual permit reduction will not be decided until January as the agency considers different models.
But it’s clear that overcrowding needs to be dealt with. The Forest Service reported that in 2020, 165,918 people visited the BWCA, up 16% from 2019.
That uptick in visitors to the BWCA that has been tied to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 has led to numerous problems, including stiff campsite competition, congestion at canoe portages, noise, soil erosion, litter, camping at undesignated sites and cutting of live trees at campsites.
That’s not what traditional visitors to the BWCA expect to encounter in northern Minnesota’s pristine wilderness. And a quota system is not a new method of management; in the 1970s the Forest Service began the system to protect the wilderness from overuse with changes to permitting occurring every couple of years.
Although the wilderness area is a public place that all should have an opportunity to enjoy, too much use can spoil the experience there for everyone.
A fragile internet
Thumbs down to the increasing centralization of the internet and its resulting fragility.
This week provided the most recent of an increasing list of examples when Amazon’s cloud service operation failed, disrupting services for airlines, media operations and other businesses.
Other failures in the past year or so include a previous crash of Amazon Web Services and crashes by Facebook, Fastly and Akamai.
Amazon is the largest cloud service provider, and Tuesday’s hours-long disruption underscored long-standing warnings from cybersecurity experts about the risk of allowing Big Tech to play such a major role in the web.
The creators of the internet envisioned a resilient, decentralized system that would not be so readily crippled. That vision has been corrupted by the tech giants, and their repeated crashes and resulting problems for their clients provide yet another argument for breaking them up.
