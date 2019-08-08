The First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech and free press prohibits government from silencing people. It doesn’t mean that anybody has to listen, and it doesn’t mean anybody has to provide a platform.
So it is perfectly legal for various internet companies to effectively force 8chan, a website that traffics heavily in hate speech and whose participants have been known to cheer on mass shooters, off the web. Legal and beneficial.
8chan is the site where the El Paso killer posted his “manifesto” before beginning his slaughter Saturday. 8chan is the site where the New Zealand mosque massacre livestream found refuge in March. 8chan may exist on the fringe of the internet, but it feeds its sociopathic content into the mainstream.
And it is becoming clear that such internet havens for hate play an outsized role in today’s proliferation of murderous rampages. The growing research into terrorism and mass shootings increasingly reveal that the notion of “lone wolf” killers is mistaken. They may be isolated physically, and they may act as individuals, but behind these mass murderers is a community of the disaffected and marginalized, feeding each other a steady diet of anger and resentment. And when one of these human time bombs detonates, it appears to encourage others.
Mainstream social media sites such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram are hardly innocent. Their algorithms can quickly silo a user into a world in which extremist thought is all they see. One research paper found it is a three-step move on YouTube’s channel recommendations from music videos to the conspiracy-monger site InfoWars.
It is probably too much to hope that the infrastructure of the internet will reject 8chan and its compadres completely. It should not be too much to hope that the conventional giants of social media will stop injecting such vileness into the mainstream.
