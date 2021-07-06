One of the many disturbing political trends in recent years has been more aggressive harassment of public figures.
Elected officials eating at restaurants with their families have been confronted by groups angry about some issue. Even congressional or presidential staff members have been targeted in recent years.
At other times, protesters have camped in front of public officials’ homes, disrupting and frightening the family and their neighbors.
Last week, an incident in Minneapolis ramped up the level of harassment.
Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins’ car was blocked by activists as she left a Loring Park event. Much of the more than 90 minute confrontation was captured on video and can be viewed on social media.
The crowd, which included activist Donald Hooker Jr., swore and hurled insults at Jenkins and demanded that she sign a list of demands, including reopening police shooting cases, calling for Mayor Jacob Frey’s resignation and leaving George Floyd Square unchanged.
In an effort to escape, Jenkins eventually signed their document, but no one expects it meant she plans to follow through on the demands.
Amazingly, the mob chose a politician sympathetic to their causes. Jenkins is a Black, transgender woman who fights for many of the social justice issues the group supports.
Jenkins said afterwards that she felt she was held hostage and the video certainly backs up that view.
Harassing public officials in public places or at their homes must stop. Beyond the obvious deterioration of civil disagreement and debate, such tactics will only make it less likely people will want to run for any public office.
People have every right to vehemently disagree with and debate their elected officials. They have no right to cross the line into intimidating, detaining and creating fear in public officials.
