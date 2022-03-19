Thumbs up to Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and local government officials for securing one of the largest investments under a federal program for workforce development and energy efficiency.
South Central College and Minnesota State College Southeast will received about $2 million in a workforce development grant to train present and future workforces, control costs of training and grow their workforces from within.
Blue Earth County received $4.3 million for its Energy Efficiency Project that will involve bringing energy efficiency to each county building and creating a new public works building with solar and geothermal designs. In the end, the investments are expected to save the county $130,000 a year in energy savings.
Votes not counted
Thumbs down to Texas, where an astounding 13% of mail ballots cast in the state primary earlier this month ran afoul of that state’s new voting restrictions and went uncounted.
The Lone Star State was the first state to see its Republican-driven crackdown on absentee, early and mail voting put into use. And the skyrocketing rejection rate — normally under 2% — appears to support the claim of critics of such legislation that the bills were intended to limit voting.
The proponents of the Texas law, including Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, insisted that their goal was to make voting easier and cheating harder. But they never had any genuine evidence of cheating — former President Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” remains just that, a big lie — and the numbers assembled this week by The Associated Press speak to how much harder Texas has made voting.
There are GOP proposals to limit access to the ballot box in Minnesota. We’re happy to say those plans aren’t going anywhere in this session. We hope such schemes never gain any traction here, and that they are rolled back elsewhere.
Better help for victims
Thumbs up to passage of the Abby Honold Act, federal legislation with Minnesota ties that aims to improve law enforcement training for investigating sexual assault cases.
Inspired by Honold, a former University of Minnesota student who is a sexual assault survivor, the law is an attempt to make sure what happened to her won’t happen to anyone else. Though Honold immediately reported when she was sexually assaulted and went to the hospital for an exam, she said the Minneapolis police investigator in the 2014 case treated her disrespectfully, the Star Tribune reports. Her rapist was not charged until an investigator from another agency took up the case and found other victims.
Spearheaded by bipartisan efforts of Minnesota lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, the law takes steps to make sure victims are not repeatedly traumatized as their cases go through the criminal justice system.
A 2018 Star Tribune investigation that included a review of more than 1,000 sexual assault cases found about 75% were never forwarded to prosecutors for criminal charges. Fewer than 1 in 10 reports of sexual assault led to a conviction, records showed.
Honold’s decision to speak up about her case and become an advocate for others is a brave act. Because of her and this law, victims will have a louder voice.
Zelenskyy shines
Thumbs up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who hit all the right notes in his speech televised to the U.S. Congress this week.
Zelenskyy’s emotional appeal for help was reminiscent of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
While Zelenskyy has rallied his citizens to continue resisting the powerful Russian military, he spent much of last week appealing to world leaders for support.
The president’s speech showed his commitment to his people and conviction for doing all he can to fight the invading Russians. It was a historic moment.
