President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have chosen to ally themselves in the other’s partisan domestic politics. Whatever short-term gain these two embattled heads of state reap from this pales in comparison to the long-term damage they do to the U.S.-Israel alliance.
Last week Netanyahu barred two American congresswomen, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashada Tlaib of Michigan, from visiting the Jewish state. This reversal of Israeli policy came hours after Trump, who has pounded on the pair of freshmen legislators for weeks, called upon Tel Aviv to deny them entry.
It is a remarkably shortsighted move by Netanyahu. Omar and Tlaib are back-benchers, rather isolated in the House. Despite their notoriety, “the squad” — four freshmen women of color — are, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once said, just four votes.
Trump’s constant invective in their direction only makes them stronger. Omar and Tlaib survived multi-candidate primaries to win what are essentially one-party districts; the only way either will lose her seat is by being primaried, and Trump has made it impossible for any Democrat to challenge them without looking like a Republican lackey.
The Israeli ban serves to elevate Omar and Tlaib. Netanyahu and Trump have given them a microphone into which they can, and do, shout out their criticism of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians. Netanyahu’s apparent fear of their criticism also serves to legitimatize it.
And Omar and Tlaib won’t be back-benchers forever. They are young, they are increasingly secure in their seats, and they will rise with seniority over the years to positions of influence and authority in the House. But by then Trump and Netanyahu will be long gone, and what will they care?
Also of note in this context is Trump’s declaration Tuesday that American Jews who vote for Democrats are “disloyal.” Disloyal to what? It is, apparently, Trump’s belief that Jewish Americans’ true allegiance is to Israel — and since he seems incapable of disconnecting the state from the leader, to Netanyahu. This is odious nonsense, but it fits his previous complaints about “Mexican judges” and the like.
Trump and Netanyahu hope to splinter their domestic opposition by inflating the purported importance of two House freshmen. In the process, they are turning the U.S.-Israeli alliance in more of a partisan issue. That is damaging to Israel, and Netanyahu, at least, should know that.
