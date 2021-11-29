As Christmas speeds toward us, it’s time to not only scurry to find gifts to put under our own trees, but now is the season to think about spreading joy to others who might not have the means to holiday shop for themselves or loved ones.
Local communities offer plenty of opportunities to help out neighbors who you may know or others who are strangers.
The Holiday Sharing Tree, serving lower income residents in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, is collecting gift-card donations until 5 p.m. Dec. 12. Last season the program helped more than 900 families.
Cash donations will be used to fill giving cards that are not picked up at various locations across the area or are not returned. Checks or cash donations can be sent to: Holiday Sharing Tree, P.O. Box 4261, Mankato, MN 56002 or electronically by visiting: holidaysharingtree.org.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicked off last week with the goal of raising $525,000 by Christmas.
The fundraiser drives all the nonprofit’s programming. Salvation Army programs range from free community meals to a day shelter to warm-clothing drives, along with social services and housing assistance.
Cash and coins dropped in the kettles along with online and text donations all contribute to the campaign. Volunteers are also sought to ring bells or host kettles at their sites. For more information, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/Mankato/.
When it comes to focusing on children this season, the Mankato Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots program is well-established in the community with the Corps League hosting the toy drive since 2004.
The mission of the program is to collect and distribute new unwrapped toys to needy children in Blue Earth, Waseca, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties. Last year the toy drive collected 10,380 toys that went to 3,293 children.
Sites across the community are set up for dropping off donations. Find more information at mankato-mn.toysfortots.org.
Along with holiday-themed drives, numerous other area nonprofits benefit from local community members’ generosity this time of year as well, including donations to shelters and affordable housing programs, gifts for nursing home residents, and contributions of money to food shelves.
If you admire the work of area nonprofits, now is the perfect time to show you appreciate what they do and help them to keep serving the community with your donations.
