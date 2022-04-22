It’s no surprise that American politicians will do untoward things to stay in office and lie in nuanced ways to their own benefit, but the denial of country in favor of party in recent revelations about GOP leadership is astounding.
A new book by New York Times reporters reveals that GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would ask ex-President Donald Trump to resign shortly after all witnessed the insurrection that many have likened to an attempted coup. McCarthy’s office denied McCarthy had made the statement but had little to say after an audio recording was released on the Times’ website that verified the quote.
Of course, while McCarthy and GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell roundly condemned Trump’s inciting the insurrection and the storming of the Capitol, both later voted against impeachment and later began to establish cordial if not friendly relations with the ex-president who is said to be the most popular figure in the Republican Party.
So the news that McCarthy, in response to a question from Rep. Liz Cheney about the insurrection, said he would ask Trump to resign seemed like he had thoughts about the right thing to do. Until he didn’t.
McCarthy had suggested the resignation after he believed the impeachment vote would go against Trump. And apparently, when it didn’t there was no longer a need for a resignation.
If only the Republican Party of 2022 had the same resolve and backbone as the Republican Party of 1974, who seeing the evidence against President Richard Nixon in Watergate, urged the president to resign. And he did.
We keep hoping the Republican Party of old will reappear someday. While these pages have rarely agreed with Republican policies, we believe the country needs two or more legitimate thoughtful political parties. The best policies come from the minds of many not the minds of a few.
The efforts of such groups as the Lincoln Project that fought Trump’s reelection and other efforts led by people like former GOP New Jersey governors Chris Christie and Kristine Todd Whitman are welcome and deserve support of the Republican rank and file.
The new revelations in the book “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future” by reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, will likely shed light on the ends to which politicians will go to favor party (and power) over country.
