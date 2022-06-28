An unhinged Donald Trump threw food plates against the wall and tried to take the steering wheel away from a Secret Service driver, according to testimony given by a low level aid to the Jan. 6 committee Tuesday.
The new details continue to build a factual narrative from mostly Republican witnesses that the nation’s leader was unstable and the democracy was threatened.
He resisted and rejected calls from close aides and family to call off the violence. He concocted plans to have “fake electors” considered to fraudulently sway the electoral count. Five members of Congress asked for pardons from Trump for their role in the biggest coup attempt in American history.
Trump was told rioters who attended his speech had weapons, and he said he didn’t care and that they weren’t there to hurt him, according to the testimony.
All of these damning facts come from low-level White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified to the Jan. 6 committee Tuesday in a surprise meeting.
Trump had become so out of control that the cabinet began to seriously consider invoking the 25th Amendment that allows the vice president and cabinet to assert that the president is unable to perform his duties and have him removed.
Hutchinson’s testimony sheds more light on some facts that had already come to the surface but added vivid detail and revealed some things that had not before been public.
Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, also revealed messages from those who had previously testified that they had been contacted about their testimony and faced thinly veiled threats from those connected to Trump.
Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, thanked Hutchinson for her “patriotic” testimony and acknowledged it wasn’t easy for the 25-year old, just two years out of college.
The committee hearing was remarkable in that it put in contrast the best of American patriots such as Hutchinson working in the environment where the traitors to American democracy planned a coup.
Her testimony and the visuals that come with it should go far in demonstrating to Americans that democracy was threatened, pushed to the brink of failure, and only saved by a few people of integrity.
The testimony will be of interest not only to the committee but to the Department of Justice, which appears to be investigating potential criminal prosecution of Trump. There appears to be plenty of evidence for such an investigation and nothing should stop the department from pursuing criminal charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.