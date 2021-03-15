As professional observers, journalists often need to be in thick of things to know what’s going on. That includes covering rallies and protests.
Arresting and charging them for being at those public gatherings is an attack on press freedom. It’s a targeted attempt to control information that affects everyone.
An Iowa jury last week quickly recognized that when they found a Des Moines Register reporter not guilty of failing to disperse and interfering with official acts.
Andrea Sahouri was doing her job and identified herself as a member of the press as she covered a Black Lives Matter protest in Des Moines last spring.
Sahouri told the court she was running away from police who fired tear gas into the crowd. When she saw an officer coming toward her, she put up her hands and identified herself.
“I said, ‘I’m press, I’m press, I’m press,’” she testified. The officer grabbed her, pepper-sprayed her, zip-tied her wrists and said: “That’s not what I asked.”
Another reporter witnessed the encounter and told police Sahouri was a reporter. The arrest also was recorded on a police body cam video.
Not only was the arrest unjustified, but the charges should never have been filed and never should have made it to trial. The case was an obvious waste of taxpayer money and the court’s time.
The police and prosecutors unethically used their power to send a message to Sahouri, and to all journalists, that they want to control public information.
The case is in an intense spotlight just as Sunshine Week gets underway, when the media emphasizes the importance of freedom of the press and how it’s essential to democracy and an informed citizenry.
Last year 128 journalists were arrested or detained in the U.S. compared to nine in 2019, according to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker. Most of those confrontations were related to coverage of protests. Fourteen journalists faced criminal charges, the tracker said.
In Minnesota, journalists also experienced encounters with police who refused to recognize their right to do their jobs. In Minneapolis a journalist covering riots lost sight in an eye after being hit by a projectile fired at her by police, despite her identifying herself as a journalist and offering documentation, she said.
Members of the news media fully understand they may end up being in harm’s way while doing their jobs. They, however, should not be targeted just for showing up to work.
