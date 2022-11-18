It’s unfortunate, in our so-called “limited form of government,” that we have to limit the government from taking rights away.
But that’s the case with same-sex and interracial marriage rights. The Senate on Thursday approved a bipartisan preliminary measure that would protect same-sex marriage rights as U.S. law, a response to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who suggested the court could be take away those rights.
The Democratic majority in the Senate voted with 12 Republicans to advance the measure.
The Democrat-controlled U.S. House voted earlier this summer to approve a similar bill with 47 Republicans voting with the majority Democrats. There’s clearly a bipartisan, overwhelming majority support for the legislation. And both houses should reconcile their minor differences to quickly pass the bill.
The action was necessary due to threats by Thomas in the Dobbs ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and the tacit agreement by other justices. Thomas made no bones about the premise that the Supreme Court should revisit decisions on marriage rights, contraception and same-sex consensual practices. That’s because the majority justices ruled abortion was not a “right” under the 14th Amendment. So, Thomas said, the court should revisit the other rulings that used the same legal reasoning.
Legal experts on public health cases, such as Lawrence O. Gostin, a professor at Georgetown University Law School, say Thomas should not be seen as a “lone wolf” on this thinking, and that decimating the legal foundation of Roe would impact other rights.
Let’s also remember that Chief Justice John Roberts, Thomas, Samuel Alito and Antonin Scalia (now deceased) dissented on the decision to legalize gay marriage in 2015.
The current proposal, the Respect for Marriage Act, would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, which was passed during the administration of President Bill Clinton and was rejected as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2015. It would also protect interracial marriages and yet not change how the rights of people or businesses already protected under other precedents.
Recent surveys show two-thirds of Americans support same-sex marriage. It’s time Congress reflected and followed the will of the people and support these fundamental rights.
