In West Virginia, a federal judge ruled it is unconstitutional to require a serial number on a gun.
In New York, a judge overturned a prohibition on guns in churches.
A Texas judge overturned a law that prohibits domestic abusers from having a gun.
Just last week in Minnesota, a federal judge ruled the state’s prohibition on getting a carry permit for a handgun on those under 21 was unconstitutional. There has been a similar ruling in Texas.
All of these judges dismantled commonsense public safety laws because the U.S. Supreme Court threw out past precedents and decided if the law can’t be connected to something that happened in 1791 or 1868, it’s unconstitutional.
That was the reasoning by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in the New York Rifle and Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen. The case was about the circumstance in which someone could carry a weapon publicly for self-defense, challenging a New York law that had broad prohibitions on carrying a gun.
While Thomas and the court could have ruled narrowly and directed New York to ease some of its restrictions, it threw out nearly all restrictions and created the 1791 and 1868 tests. Those were the years that the Second Amendment and the 14th Amendment for equal protection under the law were ratified.
It’s a preposterous and dangerous ruling. In the Texas case, for example, the judge ruled the domestic abuser could have a gun because domestic abuse was not against the law in 1791.
The Bruen ruling has the potential to turn aside every reasonable gun safety law ever passed. And it turns judges into historians of 1791 and 1868, looking for old laws that mostly aren’t there and make no sense to apply now.
In the Texas case of allowing 18-year-olds gun rights, the judge determined since 18-year-olds were not restricted in gun ownership in 1791, restrictions shouldn’t apply now.
The same logic was applied to the other cases. Prohibition on background checks and putting serial numbers on guns would open the floodgates to unrestrained gun use, but also severely curtail any investigation of gun crimes.
Minnesota U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez said she felt obligated by the Bruen decision to rule against the law, apparently finding no “historical tradition” consistent with the current law. In fact, Menendez said in her ruling that had Bruen not been decided, she would have likely ruled to uphold the restrictions on 18- to 20 year-olds.
The Bruen decision will continue to decimate gun safety laws developed in the interest of public safety. Until the Bruen decision, constitutionality of gun laws was decided by courts balancing Second Amendment rights against public safety. That’s how the courts are supposed to work, balancing the rights of different parties.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has challenged the Minnesota federal ruling and asked for a stay that, if granted, would still prohibit 18- to 20-year-olds from obtaining handgun permits right away.
The Bruen decision threatens commonsense gun laws across the country more than any other in recent history. It should be challenged at every level. Second Amendment rights are not absolute, and public safety matters in a country with 300 million guns.
What happened, or did not happen, in 1791 or 1868 should not matter.
