May North Carolina’s lawsuit settlement be a promise of good things on the horizon when it comes to extinguishing the campaign to attract youth to vaping.
The electronic cigarette company Juul Labs will pay North Carolina $40 million to settle a suit over teen vaping. It was announced last week the company must also take more action to prevent underage use and sales in the state as part of the terms.
That’s good news for North Carolina teens and kids across the country as other states, including Minnesota, have sued Juul to stop it from targeting sales at youth.
If you think the growing use of e-cigarettes by teens is mostly a problem in the South, with a tradition of tobacco tied to the history and economy of the area, think again. In Minnesota, 19.3% of high school students use e-cigarettes; the national rate is 19.6%, according to Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
The 2019 Minnesota Student Survey revealed 1 in 4 11th graders reported they recently used an e-cigarette. That’s a 54 percent increase from the 2016 student survey. The 2019 survey, which is the most recent, also found Minnesota youth are poorly informed about the potential health risks of vaping.
Just like traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes contain harmful substances, including nicotine, an addictive chemical. Teen use of e-cigarettes skyrocketed more than 70% after Juul’s launch in 2015, the Associated Press reports, leading the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to declare an “epidemic” of underage vaping among teenagers. E-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco products among youth and have been for several years now, according to the American Lung Association.
If the epidemic is to brought under control, then Juul and other e-cig companies need to stop targeting young people as customers. From menthol-flavored products to discrete vaping devices that resemble USB drives, vaping businesses know tapping into the youth market pays off.
For young people, the price is their health, including lung damage and effects on brain development. The public gets to pay for those long-term health effects through higher insurance rates as a new generation deals with addiction and the cons associated with it.
Fortunately, the North Carolina settlement stands as a signal of possible positive progress to come, including action in Minnesota to help stop this youth health epidemic.
