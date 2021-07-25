An evidence-based discipline like K-12 education should generally not be shaped by politics where evidence is sparse, but in a democracy we must accept that bodies such as school boards are necessary and prudent.
Recent events show us the civic institution of the school board may well come under increasing pressure from political efforts to push out the evidence-based principles critical for delivering a solid education.
More and more citizens are showing up at school boards challenging learning methods. In Mankato, parents appeared recently at the Mankato School Board meeting to voice their opposition to new equity standards the district planned to implement. Those standards call for evaluating funding and policy decisions through a lens of how this might affect those typically disadvantaged and discriminated against.
The School Board ended up voting 5-1 to implement the new standards.
School boards around the state have faced challenges on if and how they will teach critical race theory, a fact-based teaching detailing the history of institutional racism.
Civic engagement in local government stands as a hallmark of democracy, and so any kind of increase in civic engagement should be welcomed. But the school board differs from a city council or county board in that it deals with broad education of the citizenry versus fixing a road or encouraging economic development.
A school district has many more employees than a city or county. These professionals are charged with the education of the future generation of Americans. That’s a task that should not be taken lightly.
As such, the constituents of a school board have much more at stake. They’ve entrusted their children’s education and development for six to eight hours a day to the teachers and administrators who ultimately answer to the school board.
Popular opinion and the influence it has on school boards can have a deleterious effect on the education provided. For years, the history of oppression of native peoples by white settlers had sometimes been barely an asterisk in history textbooks. In fact, some of the criticism now launched at school boards is aimed at once again turning back those critical history lessons.
School boards will face challenges as the culture wars in politics filter down to a local unit of government very much subject to its constituencies’ wishes and pressures.
School boards must remember that evidence-based policies should be paramount to waves of political rhetoric fueled by social media.
