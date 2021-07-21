We applaud Mankato Area Public Schools Board for its recent 5-1 decision to adopt an equity checklist for funding and policy decisions that also supports its new mission and vision statements advocating inclusivity.
Simply put, the decisions will be made with the help of equity guidelines that consider how the decisions will affect different groups, but particularly those groups that history has shown have been discriminated against by mostly white-run institutions and society.
It sounds scary to some people, and that fear has been fueled mostly by unfounded conclusions spread by ill-informed social media and other organizations that for whatever reasons would rather not come to grips with our racist past. Area residents told the School Board they were worried the policy is based on critical race theory that they believe somehow is less about history and more about political divisiveness.
Everyone is entitled to how they interpret the world, but these equity policies are not about putting kids in one class or making them feel bad to be white. Part of those attitudes comes from phrases that have been widely misunderstood by whites such as “white privilege.” And while some believe these kind of policies “pit groups against each other,” it’s difficult to see how that perception is based on fact and not emotion.
White privilege doesn’t mean the current white generation is to blame for the discrimination of today. It doesn’t mean white people don’t struggle economically as much as Black people or that they haven’t faced other hardship. It means that Black people historically started in a lower position in our society because of their skin color, not anything they did or could control.
So the School Board is simply trying to take a broader view of the consequences of that starting place that Blacks and other people of color face that is less privileged. The mission and vision statement rightly point out the goal is that all students are able to have an education that allows them to gain economic security and contribute to a world that is increasingly diverse and global.
Only School Board member Chris Kind voted against the policy, telling a Free Press reporter he had concerns with some of the language, but he declined to elaborate. He does a disservice to his constituents by not more clearly articulating his opposition.
So a school policy may be changed to seemingly favor a culturally diverse group when it is simply compensating for the lower resource point at which a member of that diverse culture started in the context of American institutions.
We can all agree there was and continues to be discrimination in America. Yes, we’ve improved over the last few decades, but there also have been significant setbacks during the last four years. Given the discrimination, it’s logical to conclude people of color and other diverse groups simply have been set back with inequality of opportunity.
Government institutions and others should do whatever they can and as urgently as they can to overcome those inequalities. The board’s new policy will be a step in that direction for Mankato students.
