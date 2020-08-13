Running mates should always be selected with the thought they might become president — that is the core of the job description. Joe Biden, establishment Democrat, on Tuesday selected another establishment Democrat, and in the process may well have put his stamp on the party’s next decade.
Sen. Kamala Harris of California does not figure to be a game-changer, but Biden wasn’t looking for that. The polls suggest he doesn’t need to shake up the race, and history suggests that surprising choices for the second spot on the national ticket are more likely to hurt than help.
Few voters cast their ballot on the basis of the appeal of the second banana. But who the presidential nominee selects can be informative. And Biden’s choice, given his age of 77 — he has explicitly described himself as a transitional figure to the next generation — always figured to be particularly important for the party in future elections.
Assuming Biden is elected, his vice president would almost automatically be a favorite to be his successor as the party’s standard bearer in 2024 or 2028. Harris, who sought the nomination this year but dropped out of the race before the Iowa caucuses, certainly harbors White House ambitions. (On the other hand, running mates on losing tickets have been nonfactors in future presidential cycles.)
Harris, like Biden himself, does not excite the progressive wing of the party, but with the exception of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the leading names bandied about during Biden’s veepstakes — all women and mostly women of color — are establishment figures. This should not be a surprise; despite all the media attention given to “the squad” of four young congresswomen of color, the Black women in national politics are not radicals.
Demographically, Harris — a woman of mixed race (Black and Asian) — is a representative face for today’s multi-ethnic party. The Democrats last nominated a ticket of two white males in 2004 (John Kerry and John Edwards). That was also the last time the party’s nominee did not win the popular vote. We may not see another such Democratic ticket in our lifetimes.
