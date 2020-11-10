Minnesota will once again have the only two-party Legislature in the nation, as voters kept a narrow Republican majority in the Senate and maintained Democrat control in the House.
Minnesota’s claim to being the only or one of the only fractured state governments in the nation has been a mantle we’ve carried for years. For most of the past decade, voters have been content to have a Democrat in the governor’s office and the two houses of the Legislature split.
The two parties have a decent record of showing they can govern with divided government, more so than what we’ve seen in the divided Congress where pure rancor has too often held up legislation on issues that in the past the two sides could have found some common ground on.
The Legislature, led by House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and DFL Gov. Tim Walz have certainly found themselves locked in disagreement, particularly in recent months when it came to the governor’s emergency powers during the pandemic.
But they’ve also passed a massive state borrowing bill, taking advantage of historically low interest rates to move ahead with a wide variety of needed construction projects across the state.
They also in the past couple of years passed a $48 billion state budget, took action to make insulin more affordable and compromised to pass other major legislation.
The leaders and their political caucuses will need to muster even more bipartisan cooperation in the next few years.
The state went from expecting a big state surplus to a monstrous deficit thanks to the pandemic. It is easier for two sides to find common ground when they’re dealing with a surplus. But good negotiation will be much more important as the state figures out how to fill billions of dollars in shortfalls in the next couple of years.
There are many other issues, such as child care, taxes, social justice issues and transportation that the state faces. Some of those issues can be negotiated by the two sides, but Minnesotans need to understand there are contentious issues that the two parties will simply not agree on.
Voters have spoken and they’ve shown they can accept a divided government. But lawmakers know those voters also expect them to negotiate settlements on the most important issues facing the state.
