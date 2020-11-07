Thumbs down to protesters on both sides of the political spectrum who are going beyond peaceful demonstrations.
In Minneapolis Wednesday night hundreds of protesters were arrested after they marched onto Interstate 94, causing a dangerous situation that puts the public, law enforcement and themselves at risk. Those marchers were protesting President Donald Trump and his claims that there has been fraud in the elections in states that he lost.
Elsewhere in the country, supporters of the president have protested, saying the election is being “stolen.” In some cases those protests have also turned to illegal activity, including storming into and disrupting centers where votes are being counted and for carrying weapons at polling places.
Tempers will continue to remain high in the coming weeks as the election results and lawsuits play out. People have every right to publicly protest for what they believe in, but none have the right to take those protests to a criminal level.
A ruling for public access
Thumbs up to Peter Cahill, the judge presiding over the high-profile criminal case against the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, for permitting the trial to be televised and streamed live.
There figures, because of pandemic restrictions on public gatherings, to be little to no room for spectators in the courtroom. Criminal defendants have a constitutional right to a public trial; the public has an obvious interest in the proceedings. Cahill’s unusual ruling preserves both.
This was just one of several important decisions the judge issued Thursday. He ruled that the four officers will be tried together, rather than in four separate trials. He declined a defense request to move the trial out of Hennepin County, noting that there is no area in Minnesota that was not saturated by coverage of Floyd’s death and its aftermath. He also said the jurors will not be publicly identified and that they will be sequestered during the trial.
Cahill’s understanding of the need for transparency in the case is a welcome contrast to the attempts by Judge Kathryn Quaintance to obscure the 2019 trial of Mohammed Noor, another Minneapolis officer who was convicted in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk.
Trump trashes election
Thumbs down to President Donald Trump for his continual baseless and false assertions that somehow the American election system is “rigged” or fraudulent.
There has been no evidence whatsoever that there is any problem with the American election system, voting or the meticulous process in place for counting and recording votes.
We applaud those Republicans who have finally developed a backbone and challenged Trump’s wild assertions as he falls behind in this election. And we are dismayed by the likes of Rep.-elect Michelle Fischbach, who on Friday echoed Trump’s nonsense.
In a hastily called news conference Thursday, Trump repeatedly lied, inventing a baseless conspiracy theory of counting legal and illegal votes and that he was being denied re-election by his enemies, again with no evidence.
Trump’s continuing false claims encourage violence among supporters who are disrupting vote counts in various states.
It’s a sad statement that this behavior has come to be expected of this American president, but these kind of actions require continual condemnation. The republic will be ill-served if Trump’s example becomes the norm for elected officials, regardless ofparty
Facebook laudable
Thumbs up to Facebook for banning a violent extremist group organizing protests across the country falsely claiming the election was being stolen.
Facebook banned “Stop the Steal” because some members were advocating violence in protests of vote counting.
The group had amassed 350,000 members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.