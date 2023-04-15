Thumbs up to the strong support of MY Place, a nonprofit that provides a place for youth to go during non-school hours.
MY Place has a capital campaign to raise money for a move and expansion to a new site in Mankato. The goal for My Place’s project is $3.2 million with about $1.3 million so far being raised.
Just this week Consolidated Communications Community Fund gave a $50,000 pledge to the campaign. That follows in the footsteps of a March pledge of $50,000 from Kiwanis Club to fund a playground at the new site.
Other generous donations previously came in, including from the Andreas Foundation and MEI-Total Elevator Solutions that kickstarted the relocation project.
The Glen Taylor Foundation also pledged $750,000, and MY Place is working to raise the same amount to match up to another $750,000 from the foundation.
Donations from the general public also will be accepted during an upcoming fundraiser. MY Place’s 2023 Block Party begins 6 p.m. April 20 at The Picklebarn, 90 Power Drive.
MY Place serves an important purpose in providing kids K-8 a free place to go where they are valued and stay busy. As with so many of the nonprofit organizations in this community, MY Place is lucky to have such robust support.
Leaked documents
Thumbs down to the lack of protection of the nation’s most sensitive intelligence secrets.
The FBI this week arrested a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard in connection with the leaking of classified documents.
The Guardsman allegedly posted to the internet potentially hundreds of pages of intelligence about Russian efforts in Ukraine and about the U.S. spying on allies.
Finding and prosecuting those responsible is important. But the larger issue is how and why so many highly sensitive documents were apparently so easily taken, copied and posted.
Back to the moon
Thumbs up to NASA’s plan to send a manned crew to do a close flyby of the moon next year.
The agency recently introduced the four-person crew, which includes an African American and a woman.
They won’t be landing on the moon but the mission is needed before a lunar landing happens, hopefully in 2025.
More than 50 years after NASA last put astronauts on the moon, the space agency’s plan to again land on the moon is exciting.
The country and the world have benefitted in many ways from the U.S. space program.
The United States has continued to be a leader in space, with the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes and putting rovers on Mars.
But it’s important to create the momentum the country had during the space race in the late 1960s and early ‘70s. Planning more manned missions with a goal of returning to the moon generates the public interest that will help build that momentum.
A later last call
Thumbs down to Major League Baseball’s pretense that its longstanding seventh-inning cutoff for beer sales was about public safety.
With new pace-of-play rules shaving about a half-hour off game times this season, several teams — including the Minnesota Twins — have pushed last call back to the eighth inning. Not only are they selling alcohol to the fans later in terms of the game, but innings are going by faster than in the past. Ergo, imparted fans are more likely to be leaving the ballpark at game’s end.
It appears the seventh-inning cutoff was never about limiting drunken driving. It was about limiting the hours of concession workers, who spent their time after the seventh inning shutting down operations rather than peddling brew. Since the games are about a half-hour shorter now, the hourly workers are putting in roughly the same time with the later cutoff.
