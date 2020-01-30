Tragedy times nine: A helicopter ferrying eight passengers and a pilot to a youth basketball game through the Los Angeles County fog flies into a hillside, and none survive.
One of those nine — the reason they could be on a helicopter, playing the game of the fabulously wealthy and ignoring Los Angeles’ notorious traffic — was retired basketball star Kobe Bryant. Another was the second of Bryant’s four daughters, Gianna, 13.
The glare of Bryant’s fame tends to blind us to the other deaths, significant in their own ways. One, Christina Mauser, was a coach at Bryant’s Mamba Academy basketball school, the destination of the doomed flight; her husband, Matt, told the “Today” show after the crash: “It’s horrible. I’ve got three small kids and am trying to figure out how to navigate life with three kids and no mom.”
Another, John Altobelli, was a noted figure in amateur baseball, a junior college coach with a list of championships and a manager in the Cape Cod League, the most prestigious of the amateur wood-bat summer leagues.
But if Altobelli was a big fish in his pond, Bryant was a whale in anybody’s ocean. He died the fourth highest scorer in NBA history, his playing days still too recent for induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. And part of the tragedy of it all is that at 41, he seemed to be on his way to a second act in life that could match his first. His obvious and public devotion to his daughters — notably the basketball-obsessed Gianna — has led to a viral and worthy social-media hashtag: #girldad.
Amid all the adulation for his athletic prowess, we can — and should — remember the less admirable side of Bryant. Some will always associate him with the 2003 sexual assault claim. The Colorado prosecutor ultimately declined to pursue charges in the messy and violent episode, and in settling a civil suit with the woman Bryant admitted that he “understands why” she believes “she did not consent to this encounter.” In its own way, the Bryant case was part of setting the stage for another hashtag: #metoo.
Some want to ignore that part of his life; one can hardly blame sexual assault survivors if they see little else. It does Bryant’s legacy no disservice to acknowledge his flaws even as we mourn his loss — and those of the other eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.