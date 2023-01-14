Thumbs up to the Minnesota Legislature’s swift passage this week of a tax conformity bill.
Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law Thursday, and the changes will be effective for the filing season that starts later this month; the state department of revenue had said it needed the bill to pass by Friday, and the lawmakers met that deadline.
The measure lines the state’s tax code up with the federal code for the first time in five years, which figures to simplify filing for many Minnesotans. And it exempts income from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a pandemic relief program, from state taxes.
The bill not only cleared both chambers swiftly but without opposition. Which raises the question: Why has it taken five years to pass a conformity bill?
That the Legislature was divided during that time would appear to be irrelevant, since there was not a single “no” vote in either chamber this week. Something as broadly popular as this should not have gotten killed by the chronic partisan rancor.
But these pages have long recognized bipartisan work and we congratulate those who made this happen.
Special counsel
Thumbs up to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and at an unsecured office.
Once the sensitive documents were discovered Biden’s lawyers reportedly contacted the National Archives and the Justice Department.
Robert Hur, a one time U.S. attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump, will lead the investigation.
Biden supporters note that the circumstances known about the documents are far different from former President Trump’s fight to not release classified documents he had at his home, requiring the FBI to get a warrant to retrieve them.
Garland has continually showed he can act with integrity and keep politics out of Justice Department decisions maintaining the agency’s independence.
Smooth sledding
Thumbs down to the recent uptick in snowmobile crash fatalities.
Preliminary reports indicate six riders already have died in crashes this season as of Thursday, according to the Department of Natural Resources. That’s the same number as all of last season and double from two seasons ago.
It’s a joy to have fresh, plentiful snow and to get out in it. The recent snowfalls have made conditions for snowmobiling ideal in many parts of Minnesota this winter. But that enjoyment shouldn’t wipe out caution and common sense.
The DNR emphasized this week that the public put these guidelines into practice: Stay on marked trails. Don’t ride impaired. Watch your speed. Be careful on ice. Take a snowmobile safety course (required of anyone born after 1976).
Riding can be thrilling, but doing so safely ensures that you will come home from the next outing.
GOP integrity
Thumbs up to the growing number of GOP members of the House of Representatives for calling on their recently elected colleague, George Santos, to resign due to his untruthful statements about almost every aspect of his background and resume.
Santos claimed he was Jewish and his family escaped the Holocaust. Not true. He claimed he worked for Goldman Sachs. Not true. The places he claimed he went to college, New York University and Baruch College had no record of him. He admitted he never got a college degree.
He lied about founding the animal charity Friends of Pets United.
New York GOP House members who have called for his resignation include: Reps. Marc Molinaro, Mike Lawler, Anthony D’Esposito, Nick Langworthy, Nick LaLota and Brandon Williams.
Nausau County Republican leader Joseph Cairo Jr. also called for Santos’ resignation, saying Republican state officials would funnel New York business through the offices of other New York representatives. He said he believes Santos will continue to lie.
The people of his district deserve an able and honest representative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.