An important southern Minnesotan will be remembered during a memorial service later this summer in the rural Watonwan County community he grew up in, and he deserves all the respect we can give him.
A former U.S. top diplomat in Iran, Bruce Laingen died a week ago at age 96.
When 52 Americans were taken hostage at the U.S. Em- bassy in Tehran in 1979, the highest-ranking hostage was Laingen, who grew up on a farm near Butterfield in Watonwan County.
Although most remembered for being a hostage for 444 days when radical Iranian students took over the U.S. embassy, Laingen had a long, distinguished career working for his country.
He served in the South Pacific as a Navy lieutenant during World War II. He was in the U.S. Foreign Service for 38 years, serving at posts in Germany, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan and was appointed U.S. ambassador to Malta by President Ford in 1977. In June 1979, he stepped up when another ambassador stepped down; Laingen returned to Iran when President Jimmy Carter appointed him to the position.
While a hostage in Iran, Laingen was able to talk to a U.S. radio station and emphasized the need for patience, calm, cool resolve and confidence it would soon be over. He later talked about learning that behavior on his southern Minnesota farm, dealing with all that nature throws at you, including growing up during the Dust Bowl years.
The Washington Post interviewed Laingen’s wife, Penne, about her methods of coping with the stress. She mentioned she’d tied a yellow ribbon around the oak tree in the Laingen front yard in Bethesda, Maryland, and was waiting for Bruce to come home and untie it.
Bruce Laingen untied that ribbon in 1981 after Iran released the hostages. The nation, as well as all of his loved ones in southern Minnesota, watched with relief as he and the other hostages finally came home.
Even after his retirement in 1987, Laingen continued efforts to reinforce the efforts of diplomacy. He was an executive director of the National Commission on the Public Service and for 15 years was president of the American Academy of Diplomacy, a private institution dedicated to furthering the highest standards of the diplomatic service.
Upon his father’s death, Chip Laingen told MPR his dad always thought Americans and Persians have more things in common than not, and he always remained hopeful dialogue between the two nations could eventually lead to the re-establishment of diplomatic ties with Iran. He said contacts his father made with the many factions of the revolution before the siege helped pave the path toward the hostages’ release, according to the Star Tribune. That wise philosophy of trying to work out disagreements diplomatically is something the world needs to keep in the forefront today.
Laingen, always modest and humble, was a role model of an effective diplomat who truly understood the value of working out disagreements and thoroughly listening. We proudly recognize the skills and dedication this former southern Minnesota farm boy contributed in the name of serving his country.
