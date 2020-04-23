Logos have power. A well-done, recognizable logo rapidly identifies the brand and connects consumer to product.
So it was no snap decision for Minnesota-based Land O’Lakes to part ways with “Mia,” the Indian woman who has for generations decorated the dairy cooperative’s packaging.
Land O’Lakes did not make a splashy announcement about the change. It simply started phasing out Mia a few weeks ago. Whereas a box of Land O’Lakes butter once featured Mia kneeling in a landscape of trees and water and holding up a package of the product, today’s has a similar landscape and the words “Farmer-Owned” and “Since 1921.” Other products will bear images of some of Land O’Lakes’ owner-producers.
The move drew little attention until the Minnesota Reformer wrote about the change, which prompted Beth Ford, the co-op’s president and chief executive, to issue a statement saying Land O’Lakes seeks with the change “to better connect the men and women who grow our food with those who consume it.”
Nowhere does Ford cite “political correctness” as a rationale for the change. Others, such as Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan — a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe — applauded the move on that basis. Said Flanagan: “Native people are not mascots or logos.” And a North Dakota state legislator, Ruth Buffalo, said the outgoing logo sexualized Mia.
But Ford’s point about better connecting consumer to producer rings true. Land O’Lakes is a dairy behemoth, doing $14 billion in sales last year, but we daresay that most of its customers don’t know it’s a cooperative. Dropping a stereotype image from its packaging is a plus; better describing the business is added value.
