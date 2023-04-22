Thumbs up to the patient approach taken this week by local law enforcement during the standoff in the Hilltop Lane neighborhood of Mankato.
The siege was disruptive, stressful and uncomfortable, not only for the officers but for the residents of the apartments and the workers in the businesses in the neighborhood that was sealed off when the standoff began Tuesday. Two significant thoroughfares were shut down for a time, and activities at Mankato East High School were affected.
But the result was a surrender with no further violence after the initial gunshot that ignited the standoff, and that is not always the outcome of such situations. The toddler who was with the non-custodial parent at the heart of the standoff is safe and sound, and there were no reported injuries.
Nobody can be happy this happened. But this was the best possible outcome of the crisis, and that merits the community’s applause.
COVID remains a concern
Thumbs up to the public health officials who work to remind people that COVID-19 continues to affect Americans in many ways.
A study of 13,000 pregnant women worldwide, including 2,000 with COVID, found that pregnant women with COVID and their babies are at a high risk of severe health problems.
Pregnant women with COVID were more likely to be admitted to intensive care and at higher risk of dying than pregnant women without COVID.
The CDC continues to recommend masking if you know you were exposed to someone with COVID and to self isolate if you test positive.
People at higher risk of serious problems from COVID are advised to take more precautions, such as wearing masks in crowded places.
And, of course, people can get a booster vaccine shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week backed a second dose of the updated COVID boosters for older adults and people with weakened immune systems.
We’re all glad the worst of the pandemic is behind us, but COVID is still an issue to be respected.
Earth Day warriors
Thumbs up to all who recognize Earth Day as a way to keep the focus on protecting the Earth and securing its beauty and wonder for generations to come.
There are plenty of local players, including groups like Mankato Area Zero Waste and cities of Mankato, North Mankato and Lake Crystal that will hold a Styrofoam recycling event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Mankato Public Works Center, 501 S. Victory Drive. Mankato State University is also hosting a Earth Day Festival at the same time today at Schellberg Gym and the nearby courtyard.
But there are Earth Day warriors around the world, as noted in a recent article by The Associated Press.
Eric Njuguna is a twenty-something Kenyan climate activist who pushes as part of a youth movement to stop new oil and gas exploration in Africa.
Many remember Bill Nye “the science guy” from public television fame. At 67, Nye has helped created a television series showing six “very scary” developments in climate to move people to get involved.
Disha Ravi, a 24-year-old India activist, has joined movements tying environmental rights to human rights. She sees Earth Day as a way for people to remember and hear the word “Earth” as something real to be protected.
Vanessa Nagate, 26 of Uganda, has been well-known in the environmental movement for her speeches at climate conferences and her book and awards. But she took an active role in getting solar energy to schools in Africa through her Vash Green school project where 45 schools serving 16,000 children now have solar energy.
The Earth Day warriors serve as an example of what we call can do to make the Earth not something to serve human developments, but as activist David Suzuki says, to be considered an integral system where plants, animals, humans, water and soil are connected.
