Thumbs up to the efforts being made to restore the old Le Sueur Theater to its previous grandeur and as a place of community gathering.
Katie Elke and her family bought the old theater and with volunteers are going it through it to restore it and capture the memories it once held for the community. Cleaning up the 130-year old building and opening it for shows again will be a long-run work in progress.
So far 20, 20-yard dumpster loads have been hauled away, according to Joel King of Henderson, a volunteer and member of the Le Sueur Theater Preservation Corporation. The group is meticulously going through everything that was found and came across what appears to be a hand-written note from the child actress Shirley Temple. The movie house includes a vintage projector.
This is a great restoration project for the city of Le Sueur and the wider southern Minnesota community and will at some point surely lead to a fantastic community amenity.
Disappointing results
Thumbs down to the continuing climb in methane emissions globally, and to false claims by nations of reductions.
Cutting not only carbon dioxide but also methane emissions is a key to slowing climate change.
But when countries cheat, or simply are sloppy about measuring the emission reductions they’ve achieved, the pledges aren’t effective.
The International Energy Agency said this week that emissions of planet-warming methane from oil, gas and coal production are significantly higher than governments have claimed.
The Paris-based agency said its analysis shows emissions are 70% higher than the official figure provided by governments worldwide.
The countries with the highest methane emissions — which are coming mostly from leaks in the energy sector — are China, Russia, the United States, Iran and India.
The findings show the need for better monitoring of methane emissions and policies to reduce them. And it shows that countries that pledge to cut climate changing emissions, including the U.S., need to be more transparent about how they’re doing.
A silent baseball spring
Thumbs down to the increasing likelihood that the major league baseball season will not open on schedule.
The lockout imposed by Commissioner Rob Manfred upon the expiration of the previous labor agreement has dragged on well past the “pitchers and catchers report” date earlier this month. Now, as the exhibition game schedule withers away, Manfred has unilaterally declared that after Monday he will start cancelling regular season games.
Meanwhile, the “talks” between the players union and the owners dawdle along, with management reportedly refusing to discuss critical issues.
The impasse is no surprise; the animosity between the union and owners has been well chronicled in recent seasons.
Fans in Minnesota accustomed to daydreaming while running their snowblowers of the crack of the bat on warm summer evenings are being denied that emotional crutch during this late winter cold spell.
High court pick
Thumbs up to President Biden nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court, a historic pick that is decades overdue.
Biden campaigned on the promise that if he filled a high court spot he would choose a Black woman.
If confirmed, Jackson will replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who is to retire when the court term ends this summer.
Jackson is a true success story. Her parents attended segregated primary schools, then attended historically black colleges and universities. Both started their careers as public school teachers and became leaderss in the Miami-Dade Public School System.
Jackson, a Harvard graduate, would be the first justice who has experience as a public defender. She now serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals.
The appointment of a Black woman to the Supreme Court is long overdue and reflects the diversity of America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.