Thumbs up to the League of Women Voters for doing its part to educate voters about how to vote by mail.
The Vote from Home campaign gives all voters the information they need to cast their votes without visiting the polls on Election Day during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of course some people automatically vote by mail all the time, including in rural parts of south-central Minnesota.
Those who vote absentee have to request to do so. This year the League has pushed Minnesota officials to make absentee voting easier for more people. The witness requirement has been waived as a result of the pressure.
The LWV St. Peter chapter is working with various nonprofits, such as those that serve new citizens or senior citizens in learning how to absentee vote.
Minnesotans obviously like voting by mail. During the August primary, about 60% of all votes cast in the state were submitted through the mail. Demand is up across the state for general election absentee ballots as well and is expected to continue.
The League is doing its part to make sure everyone has a voice this election, including those who should not being risking their health to go to the polls to cast their votes.
Schell’s tradition
Thumbs up to the 160-year-old August Schell Brewing Co. celebrating another chapter of family ownership.
The New Ulm landmark is the second oldest family-owned brewery in the nation and has weathered plenty of tough times, but hard work and innovation have always moved the brewery forward.
Now Ted and Jodi Marti are turning the reins over to their three sons, Jace, Kyle and Franz.
Ted, who has spent his life in the business, has positioned the brewery well for the future, investing heavily in new equipment, new brands and expanded marketing.
There’s no reason to believe the grand old brewery won’t be around for generations to come.
Good news on roundabout
Thumbs up to the continued efforts in the Mankato area to smooth the flow of traffic with the installation of fuel-saving, accident-reducing roundabouts.
The good news is the roundabout at Adams Street and Blue Earth County Road 12 can not only be completed earlier than expected but done with money saved from low bids on the nearby Adams Street extension.
Bids for the Adams street extension near the Country Road 12 roundabout came in significantly under the $1.4 million estimated cost. Dirt Merchants Inc. bid of $945,000 was nearly $450,000 below the estimate.
That savings, in addition to tax abatement revenue from nearby properties and state grant funding, will fund the $1.2 million roundabout part of the project. It could be started in April and be completed in as little as nine weeks.
The Adams Street extension project and roundabout will serve a new truck stop that will be the largest in Mankato serving some 1,300 trucks a day.
While many motorists initially resisted the idea of roundabouts and some still seem to have a roundabout anxiety, the traffic circles are proven to reduce serious accidents and help traffic move smoothly.
No sense of honor
Thumbs down to President Donald Trump’s reported belittlement of America’s war dead as “suckers” and “losers.”
The White House on Thursday denied the story in the Atlantic magazine, but other news organizations confirmed some of the Atlantic’s details. And the comments attributed to Trump are consistent with his on-the-record disparagement of the late Sen. John McCain: “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”
Trump’s base will shrug all this off. The rest of us will be, once again, appalled at the lack of decency from this president.
