One year ago, the United States pulled its forces and its diplomats out of Afghanistan. Our withdrawal — our retreat from our longest war — was messy. It was also necessary. Americans, by and large, wanted out, just not with that chaos.
The lengthy fiasco last August at the Kabul airport started the precipitous decline in President Joe Biden’s polling numbers. But while Biden was at the helm for the pullout, it should be remembered that it was his predecessor, President Donald Trump, who released the Taliban’s leader from detention and agreed to withdraw American forces — this without serious consultations with the Afghan government we had been propping up.
It was a bipartisan failure. Biden failed to recognize the hollowness of the Kabul government and too long delayed the withdrawal. But Trump failed when he made the agreement that led to the withdrawal.
The Taliban has repeatedly violated its pledges in that pact — to suppress terror groups such as al-Quada, to allow women to be educated and have genuine roles in society. Afghanistan is again an international pariah and is plunging into a humanitarian crisis.
That is a tragedy, and one that could have, should have, been foreseen. But it is a tragedy of the Taliban’s own making — and since Afghans put up almost no resistance to their return to power, it is a tragedy they were complicit with.
It is striking to compare the collapse of the Afghan government to the other major foreign policy crisis of the past year — Ukraine’s heroic resistance to the Russian invasion.
When the Taliban advanced on Kabul last summer, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled, and the Afghan military melted away. When the Russians advanced on Kyiv in February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declined a U.S. offer to evacuate him, declaring: “I don’t need a ride, I need more ammunition.”
The United States, freed of the Afghan burden, has supplied the ammunition Zelenskyy sought, and the Ukrainian military has staved off the vaunted Russians for more than six months.
This nation spent 20 years, billions of dollars and far too many lives and limbs in and on Afghanistan, only to discover that there were not enough Afghans willing to fight for something resembling a western style democratic government. There is no shortage of Ukrainians willing to do so. Our resources are better spent on the latter.
